Attila release stream of Public Apology

Attila have released a stream of their new track Public Apology.

It’s lifted from the band’s upcoming sixth album Chaos, which is expected to launch later this year after they signed a deal with Sharptone Records.

Speaking about the new track, vocalist Chris Fronzak says: “Lets be real – I’m not sorry about shit. The only thing I’m sorry for is the fact that the entire world has turned into a bunch of supersoft crybaby bitches.

“As the rest of the world changes and adapts to our new ‘sensitive generation’ just understand that Attila will always stay the same. We’re here to fuck shit up, are you with us?”

Attila will head out on a North American headlining tour in October with support from Chelsea Grin, Emmure and Sylar.

On signing with Sharptone, Fronzak said: “We are at an amazing point in our career, and we know that these guys have the power that we need to take things to the next level. We’re ready to dominate the planet with our brand-new album.”

Further album details will be released in due course.

Attila North American tour autumn 2016

Oct 18: Charlotte Underground, NC

Oct 19: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Oct 20: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Oct 21: Worcester The Palladium MA

Oct 22: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Oct 23: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 25: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Oct 26: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Oct 28: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Oct 29: Sauget Pops, IL

Oct 30: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Nov 01: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 02: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Nov 03: Las Vegas Vinyl, NV

Nov 07: Pomona Glass House, CA

Nov 08: Scottsdale Livewire AZ

Nov 09: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Nov 10: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Nov 11: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Nov 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 15: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Nov 16: Orlando Beacham, FL

Nov 17: Fort Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 18: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

