Fans have sex on rooftop during Attila festival set

Attila frontman Chris Fronzak has shared a video which appears to show two fans having sex while watching the band in concert.

Fronzak and co were performing at Dirt Fest in Pontiac, Michigan, on Saturday when the couple went to the rooftop of a nearby parking lot for some alone time. But a member of the audience caught them in the act while filming part of the band’s set.

The video, which maybe considered mildly NSFW, can be viewed below and has also been shared by the festival.

Fronzak says: “I can’t say that I’m surprised by this at all, but two people were having sex while they watched my band play yesterday. Just when I thought I’ve seen it all! Can’t blame them though. Stay horny and suck my fuck.”

Speculating that the couple may not have been practicing safe sex, Fronzak adds: “Name the baby after me please! I know y’all were raw-doggin up there.”

Dirt Fest organisers say: “Yes, that’s a baby being made during Attila at Dirt Fest.”

Attila will release their sixth album Chaos in the autumn and they head out on a North American headlining tour in October with support from Chelsea Grin, Emmure and Sylar. Chaos will be released on new label Sharptone.

On signing with Sharptone, Fronzak said: “We are at an amazing point in our career, and we know that these guys have the power that we need to take things to the next level. We’re ready to dominate the planet with our brand-new album.”

Attila North American tour autumn 2016

Oct 18: Charlotte Underground, NC

Oct 19: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Oct 20: Clifton Park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Oct 21: Worcester The Palladium MA

Oct 22: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Oct 23: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Oct 25: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Oct 26: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Oct 28: Cincinnati Bogarts, OH

Oct 29: Sauget Pops, IL

Oct 30: Lawrence Granada Theater, KS

Nov 01: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 02: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Nov 03: Las Vegas Vinyl, NV

Nov 07: Pomona Glass House, CA

Nov 08: Scottsdale Livewire AZ

Nov 09: El Paso Tricky Falls, TX

Nov 10: Albuquerque Sunshine Theatre, NM

Nov 11: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Nov 12: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Nov 13: Houston Warehouse Live, TX

Nov 15: Atlanta The Masquerade, GA

Nov 16: Orlando Beacham, FL

Nov 17: Fort Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Nov 18: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

