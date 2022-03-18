Asia to release deluxe live in Asia box set - watch the video for Here Comes The Feeling below

A 2LP/2CD box set, Asia In Asia – Live At The Budokan, Tokyo, 1983 is due out via BMG on June 10. The bumper package includes a 40-page book and memorabilia from the multi-platinum selling band's historic shows. The album will also be available in standard double LP, 1CD and digital formats.

Asia's Japanese shows came at the end of two years of touring to promote their 1982 self-titled debut and 1983 follow-up, Alpha. They were significant in that they included special guest Greg Lake, who stepped in at short notice to replace founder member John Wetton, who unexpectedly quit just before the shows.



Says drummer Carl Palmer of his former ELP bandmate, “Greg Lake did a great job jumping into John’s shoes. So many songs to sing, he did it so well. It was impressive."

Keyboard player Geoff Downes remembers, “It was a grand and sumptuous affair. The stage was the iconic ‘A-frame’ shape we had for the US tour. I think we pulled it off admirably in the end. There were some good people behind us: crew, lighting designers, cameramen and backing singers, it was quite a production."

He adds that the live recording, "deserves its place in the Asia catalogue. Aside from its musical strengths, it demonstrates the level of professionalism that we have always striven [sic] to bring to the Asia name.”

Asia played three shows at Budokan Arena in Tokyo in December 1983 - the second of which made history as the first live broadcast between Japan and MTV in America. This release marks the first time that the performance has been available on CD and vinyl.

The new box set includes: exclusive new artwork by Roger Dean; colour vinyl of the original MTV Telecast concert audio, remixed 2022 from the master tapes, with two previously unreleased, post broadcast encore tracks; audio CDs comprising the MTV satellite telecast concert (December 6, 1983, USA time) and the previous night's show (December 6, 1983, Japanese time); audio-visual Blu-ray of the restored original broadcast concert with 2022 remixed audio plus restored original concert laserdisc featuring alternate camera angles; 40-page 12" book with rare and unseen band photos, memorabilia and new sleeve notes; and a bespoke metal and enamel Asia logo pin badge.

Watch the live video for Here Comes The Feeling below.

The set is available to pre-order now.

Meanwhile, Asia are currently preparing for their upcoming 2022 tour.

ASIA In Asia – Live At The Budokan, Tokyo, 1983 Tracklist (2 x LPs, CD1 & CD2)

1. Introduction From Mark Goodman (MTV)

2. Time Again

3. The Heat Goes On

4. Here Comes The Feeling

5. Eye To Eye

6. Steve Howe Solo (Sketches In The Sun)

7. Only Time Will Tell

8. Open Your Eyes

9. Geoffrey Downes Solo (Ihiri - The Setting Sun / Bolero)

10. The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

11. Wildest Dreams

12. Carl Palmer Solo

13. Heat Of The Moment

14. Sole Survivor

15. Cutting It Fine

16. Daylight