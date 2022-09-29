Arena release new lyric video for Time Capsule

UK prog rockers Arena have just released a new lyric video for Time Capsule, which you can watch below.
Time Capsule is taken from the band's most recent album, The Theory Of Molecular Inheritance, the band's first album with new vocalist Damian Wilson (Headspace/Threshold) who replaced Paul Manzi back in 2020.
"We have known Damian for about 25 years, and the idea of him singing for Arena has, in fact, been a possibility in the past, but circumstances did not allow that to happen at the time," the band said when the news of Wilson's appointment was made. "However, since Paul has now decided to move on, it would seem that we have come full circle, and the time is now right!"
The band's European tour in support of the new album begins today in Southampton.
Arena September/October European tour dates:
Sep 29: UK Southampton The 1865
Sep 30: UK Sheffield The Corporation
Oct 1: UK London The Powerhaus
Oct 2: UK Wolverhampton Robin 2
Oct 3: UK Kinross Backstage @ The Green Hotel
Oct 4: UK Liverpool O2 Academy
Oct 7: NED Hengelo Metropool
Oct 8: ITA BorgomaneroTeatro Rosmini
Oct 9: GER Munich Backstage
Oct 10: SLO Nove mesto nad Vahom Blue Note
Oct 11: HUN Budapest A38
Oct 12: POL Piekary Slaskie Osrodek Kultuy
Oct 13: POL Poznan Klubie u Bazyla
Oct 14: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio Bet
Oct 15: NOR Oslo Cosmopolite
Oct 16: SWE Gothenberg Musikens Hus
Oct 18: NED Weert De Bosuil
Oct 19: GER Essen Zeche Carl
Oct 20: BEL Verviers Spirit Of 66
Oct 21: GER Aschaffenebrg Colos-Saal
Oct 22: FRA Pierres Prog en Beauce
Oct 25: SPA Barcelona The Bikini CLub
Oct 26: FRA Lyon Rock'N'Eat Live
Oct 27: SWI Pratteln Z7
Oct 28: GER Bensheim Musiktheater REX
Oct 29: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij