Arena release new lyric video for Time Capsule

UK prog rockers Arena have just released a new lyric video for Time Capsule, which you can watch below.

Time Capsule is taken from the band's most recent album, The Theory Of Molecular Inheritance, the band's first album with new vocalist Damian Wilson (Headspace/Threshold) who replaced Paul Manzi back in 2020.

"We have known Damian for about 25 years, and the idea of him singing for Arena has, in fact, been a possibility in the past, but circumstances did not allow that to happen at the time," the band said when the news of Wilson's appointment was made. "However, since Paul has now decided to move on, it would seem that we have come full circle, and the time is now right!"

The band's European tour in support of the new album begins today in Southampton.

Arena September/October European tour dates:

Sep 29: UK Southampton The 1865

Sep 30: UK Sheffield The Corporation

Oct 1: UK London The Powerhaus

Oct 2: UK Wolverhampton Robin 2

Oct 3: UK Kinross Backstage @ The Green Hotel

Oct 4: UK Liverpool O2 Academy

Oct 7: NED Hengelo Metropool

Oct 8: ITA BorgomaneroTeatro Rosmini

Oct 9: GER Munich Backstage

Oct 10: SLO Nove mesto nad Vahom Blue Note

Oct 11: HUN Budapest A38

Oct 12: POL Piekary Slaskie Osrodek Kultuy

Oct 13: POL Poznan Klubie u Bazyla

Oct 14: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio Bet

Oct 15: NOR Oslo Cosmopolite

Oct 16: SWE Gothenberg Musikens Hus

Oct 18: NED Weert De Bosuil

Oct 19: GER Essen Zeche Carl

Oct 20: BEL Verviers Spirit Of 66

Oct 21: GER Aschaffenebrg Colos-Saal

Oct 22: FRA Pierres Prog en Beauce

Oct 25: SPA Barcelona The Bikini CLub

Oct 26: FRA Lyon Rock'N'Eat Live

Oct 27: SWI Pratteln Z7

Oct 28: GER Bensheim Musiktheater REX

Oct 29: NED Zoetermeer Boerderij

