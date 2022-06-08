Arena announce new album The Theory Of Molecular Inheritance for September release

UK prog rockers Arena have announced that they will release their upcoming album, The Theory of Molecular Inheritance, on September 2.

"Our 10th Studio album, The Theory of Molecular Inheritance is now in production for a release on September 2," the band have said in a statement. "The album is recorded and mastered and is now with the manufacturer. Our website has been updated with all the details and we're now taking pre-orders for a delivery to you on September 2. See you on tour in Sept/Oct."

The Theory of Molecular Inheritance, the follow-up to 2018's Double Vision album, will be the band's first album with with new lead singer Damian Wilson (Headspace/Threshold), who replaced Paul Manzi back in 2020.

You can see the new artwork for The Theory of Molecular Inheritance below. The album will be available on turquoise vinyl, a deluxe edition Ear Book and as a standard CD.

Pre-order The Theory of Molecular Inheritance.