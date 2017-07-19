Arcane Roots rise Off The Floor in new video

Arcane Roots have released a video for their new track titled Off The Floor.

The song will appear on the trio of Andrew Groves, Adam Burton and Jack Wrench’s upcoming second album Melancholia Hymns which will arrive on September 15 via Easy Life/Red Essential.

The band previously released the tracks Curtains and Matter from the record.

Vocalist and guitarist Groves says: “Off The Floor was the very first time we had ever openly written about politics.

“Current world events had become an almost unavoidable weight over us during the writing of Melancholia Hymns and where it would usually be something we would shy away from, it felt like now more than ever that we had a duty to speak up.

“Never before had it felt like something could actually change and that we had a responsibility to encourage people to vote and make a difference.”

Groves adds: “Musically, we wanted to write something that felt at home on a festival stage but was structured more electronically, with a constant build towards as big of a riff/drop as we could dream up.”

Melancholia Hymns is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundles from the band’s official online store.

Arcane Roots have several live shows scheduled throughout the rest of the year. Find a full list of dates below.

Arcane Roots Melancholia Hymns tracklist

Before Me Matter Indigo Off The Floor Curtains Solemn Arp Fireflies Everything (All At Once) Half The World

Jul 21-23: Steventon Truck Festival, UK

Aug 25-27: Reading and Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 22: Cologne Blue Shell, Germany

Sep 23: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Sep 24: Hannover Lux, Germany

Sep 26: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Sep 27: Munich Orange House, Germany

Sep 28: Salzburg Rockhause Bar, Austria

Sep 30: Milan Rock In Park Legend Club, Italy

Oct 05: London Scala, UK

Oct 06: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

Oct 07: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Oct 08: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Oct 09: Belfast Empire Music Hall, UK

Oct 11: Dublin Whelans, Ireland

Oct 13: Liverpool Arts Club UK

Oct 14: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Oct 15: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Arcane Roots: Heaven And Earth