Listen to new Arcane Roots track Matter

Arcane Roots have released a brand new track titled Matter.

It’s been lifted from their upcoming second album Melancholia Hymns which will be out on September 15 via Easy Life/Red Essential.

The follow-up to 2013’s Blood & Chemistry is reported to be “full of ambition, electronica, riffs, strings, darkness and light. It is an album to lose yourself in completely, a complex musical journey for your mind and your heart.

“A record with so much love, care and attention that you can’t help but feel the passion that has gone making it, and marvel at its scope and sheer size.”

Matter is the second track to be released from Melancholia Hymns by the trio of Andrew Groves, Adam Burton and Jack Wrench – they revealed Curtains in December last year.

Melancholia Hymns is now available for pre-order in a variety of bundles from the band’s official online store.

Arcane Roots have also announced a European tour. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Arcane Roots Melancholia Hymns tracklist

Before Me Matter Indigo Off The Floor Curtains Solemn Arp Fireflies Everything (All At Once) Half The World

May 27: Liverpool Sound City Festival, UK

Jun 13: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK (supporting Evanescence)

Jun 14: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK (supporting Evanescence)

Jun 24: Download Festival, Spain

Jun 30: Moscow Dobrofest, Russia

Jul 12: Bern Gurten Festival, Switzerland

Jul 21-23: Steventon Truck Festival, UK

Aug 25-27: Reading and Leeds Festival, UK

Sep 22: Cologne Blue Shell, Germany

Sep 23: Amsterdam Paradiso, Netherlands

Sep 24: Hannover Lux, Germany

Sep 26: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Sep 27: Munich Orange House, Germany

Sep 28: Salzburg Rockhause Bar, Austria

Sep 30: Milan Rock In Park Legend Club, Italy

Oct 05: London Scala, UK

Oct 06: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

Oct 07: Manchester Academy 3, UK

Oct 08: Glasgow King Tut’s, UK

Oct 09: Belfast Empire Music Hall, UK

Oct 11: Dublin Whelans, Ireland

Oct 13: Liverpool Arts Club UK

Oct 14: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Oct 15: Bristol The Fleece, UK

