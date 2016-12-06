Listen to Arcane Roots' single Curtains

Arcane Roots have launched their single Curtains.

The trio also announced a sold-out show at London’s Bush Hall in celebration of the release, with support from Mantra.

Frontman Andrew Groves says of the single: “Curtains was a re-evaluation of what we actually wanted to achieve as a band.

“Unlike our 14-year-old selves, the idea of chasing the conventional rock-stardom dream and all those things we could never be, had now left a sour taste in our mouths and and that it was time to really evaluate what kind of mark we would like to leave behind as a band.”

He adds: “Both thematically and lyrically, it’s about trying to find a way to keep your head above the waves and make something beautiful, like a shining beacon to prove that you existed and cherished the life you were given.

“Now, more than ever, it felt like we all needed to be reminded of that, as the inescapable weight of world looms over us.”

Arcane Roots’ latest release was their 2015 EP Heaven & Earth.

