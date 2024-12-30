Antimatter share video for brand new single Angelic

Dark British proggers Antimatter, who celebratre theirt 25th anniversary in 2025, have shared a video for their brand new single Angelic.

The track is a new version of a song originally written in 1997 and which features on the band's upcoming Parallel Matter, a double album of unreleased songs, alternative versions, remixes, live versions and demos, which is released on January 16.

The new album is available as a gold-embossed double disc Parallel Matter, or as a three-disc edition which also features an extra disc entitled Mick Moss Prototapes: The Home Recordings 1995-99.

At the same time the band have also announced an extensive run of live dates around Europe for the first four months of 2025 which also includes an appearance at next year's Winter's End Festival in Chepstow in April. You can see all the tour dates and ticket details below.

Pre-order Parallel Matter.

Antimatter - Angelic (Parallel Matter) - YouTube Watch On

(Image credit: Press)

Antimatter: Parallel Matter

Disc One: Antimatter - Parallel Matter CD 1

1. Carve It In

2. Angelic (New Recording)

3. Play With Fire

4. Heathen (Acoustic)

5. Breaking The Machine (Remix)

6. Redshift (Remix)

7. SleepParanoid Carbon (Acoustic)

8. RefractionComrades (Live w/ string quartet)

Disc Two: Antimatter - Parallel Matter CD 2

1. Kick The Dog (Live)

2. Leaving Eden (Live)

3. What Do You Want Me To Do? (Demo)

4. Little Piggy (Remix)In Stone (Live)

5. Leftover Wine (Live@An Club)

6. Firewalking (Acoustic session)

7. Monochrome (Acoustic session)

8. Landlocked (Live)

9. The Immaculate Misconception (Live w/ string quartet)

Disc Three: Mick Moss - Prototapes: The Home Recordings 1995-99

1. Sea Of Tranquility

2. Saviour

3. Running Out Of Time

4. OriginOver Your Shoulder

5. The Last Laugh

6. One More Sunrise

7. Psalms

8. Angelic

9. Nemesis 5

10. Blackout

XXV Leg I

Jan 16 - NED Alkmaar Victorie

Jan 17 - NED Enschede Theater De Kleine Willem

Jan 18 - BEL St Niklaas De Casino

Jan 19 - NEd Hoofddorp Theater Cpunt

Jan 21 - GER Bochum Die Trompete

Jan 22 - NED Arnhem Luxor

Jan 23 - NED Roermond ECI Theater

Jan 24 - NED Uden Markant Theater

Jan 25 - GER Ubach RockFabrik

Jan 26 - GER Dusseldorf Pitcher

Jan 27 - GER Frankfurt Das Bett

Jan 28 - GER Neunkirchen Geblasehalle

XXV Leg II

Feb 26 - TUR Istanbul If Performance Hall

Feb 27 - TUR Ankara Kulüp Müjgan

Mar 1 - GRE Athens, Piraeus Club

Mar 2 - ARM Yerevan Tonelab Studio

Mar 4 - GEO Tbilisi Venue TBC

XXV Leg III

Apr 2 - BEL Ittre Zik-Zak

Apr 4 - POL Poznan 2progi

Apr 5 - POL Gdynia Blues Club

Apr 6 - POL Warsaw Terminal Kultury

Apr 7 - POL Krakow Gwarek

Apr 8 - POL Piekary Slaskie OK Andaluzja

Apr 9 - POL Wroclaw Liverpool

Apr 10 - GER Leipzig Geyserhaus UnterRock

Apr 11 - GER Stuttgart Club Zentral

Apr 12: NED Helmond De CacaoFabriek

Apr 27 - Winters End, Chepstow, UK

Get tickets.