Antimatter share video for brand new single Angelic

Dark British proggers Antimatter, who celebratre theirt 25th anniversary in 2025, have shared a video for their brand new single Angelic.
The track is a new version of a song originally written in 1997 and which features on the band's upcoming Parallel Matter, a double album of unreleased songs, alternative versions, remixes, live versions and demos, which is released on January 16.
The new album is available as a gold-embossed double disc Parallel Matter, or as a three-disc edition which also features an extra disc entitled Mick Moss Prototapes: The Home Recordings 1995-99.
At the same time the band have also announced an extensive run of live dates around Europe for the first four months of 2025 which also includes an appearance at next year's Winter's End Festival in Chepstow in April. You can see all the tour dates and ticket details below.
Antimatter: Parallel Matter
Disc One: Antimatter - Parallel Matter CD 1
1. Carve It In
2. Angelic (New Recording)
3. Play With Fire
4. Heathen (Acoustic)
5. Breaking The Machine (Remix)
6. Redshift (Remix)
7. SleepParanoid Carbon (Acoustic)
8. RefractionComrades (Live w/ string quartet)
Disc Two: Antimatter - Parallel Matter CD 2
1. Kick The Dog (Live)
2. Leaving Eden (Live)
3. What Do You Want Me To Do? (Demo)
4. Little Piggy (Remix)In Stone (Live)
5. Leftover Wine (Live@An Club)
6. Firewalking (Acoustic session)
7. Monochrome (Acoustic session)
8. Landlocked (Live)
9. The Immaculate Misconception (Live w/ string quartet)
Disc Three: Mick Moss - Prototapes: The Home Recordings 1995-99
1. Sea Of Tranquility
2. Saviour
3. Running Out Of Time
4. OriginOver Your Shoulder
5. The Last Laugh
6. One More Sunrise
7. Psalms
8. Angelic
9. Nemesis 5
10. Blackout
Antimatter European Tour Dates 2025
XXV Leg I
Jan 16 - NED Alkmaar Victorie
Jan 17 - NED Enschede Theater De Kleine Willem
Jan 18 - BEL St Niklaas De Casino
Jan 19 - NEd Hoofddorp Theater Cpunt
Jan 21 - GER Bochum Die Trompete
Jan 22 - NED Arnhem Luxor
Jan 23 - NED Roermond ECI Theater
Jan 24 - NED Uden Markant Theater
Jan 25 - GER Ubach RockFabrik
Jan 26 - GER Dusseldorf Pitcher
Jan 27 - GER Frankfurt Das Bett
Jan 28 - GER Neunkirchen Geblasehalle
XXV Leg II
Feb 26 - TUR Istanbul If Performance Hall
Feb 27 - TUR Ankara Kulüp Müjgan
Mar 1 - GRE Athens, Piraeus Club
Mar 2 - ARM Yerevan Tonelab Studio
Mar 4 - GEO Tbilisi Venue TBC
XXV Leg III
Apr 2 - BEL Ittre Zik-Zak
Apr 4 - POL Poznan 2progi
Apr 5 - POL Gdynia Blues Club
Apr 6 - POL Warsaw Terminal Kultury
Apr 7 - POL Krakow Gwarek
Apr 8 - POL Piekary Slaskie OK Andaluzja
Apr 9 - POL Wroclaw Liverpool
Apr 10 - GER Leipzig Geyserhaus UnterRock
Apr 11 - GER Stuttgart Club Zentral
Apr 12: NED Helmond De CacaoFabriek
Apr 27 - Winters End, Chepstow, UK