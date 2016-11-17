Anthrax add European dates to 2017 Among The Living tour

Anthrax have scheduled a further 20 dates on their Among The Living 30th anniversary tour in 2017.

The dates follow on from their UK leg next February, with dates planned into the middle of March. Anthrax’s shows will be based around their 1987 album Among The Living – along with a string of fan favourites and songs from their latest album For All Kings.

Speaking about the UK leg of the tour, guitarist Scott Ian said: “Finally! We’ve been looking forward to headlining in the UK for so long. We have a killer set planned – new stuff, old favourites, deep tracks and Among The Living front to back.

“You’d better start getting in shape now for the epic war dance. See you soon my friends.”

Anthrax have recruited British metal outfit The Raven Age as support.

Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on November 18 (Friday).

Feb 09: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Feb 10: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK

Feb 11: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Feb 13: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Feb 14: Manchester Academy, UK

Feb 15: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK

Feb 16: Newcastle Northumbria University, UK

Feb 17: Norwich UEA, UK

Feb 19: Utrecht Rhonda, Netherlands

Feb 20: Antwerp Trix Hall, Belgium

Feb 21: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany

Feb 22: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Feb 24: Nurnberg Lowensaal, Germany

Feb 25: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Feb 27: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Mar 01: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Mar 03: Umea House Of Metal Fest, Sweden

Mar 04: Stockholm Berns, Sweden

Mar 06: Copenhagen AmaGermany Bio, Denmark

Mar 07: Hamburg Docks, Germany

Mar 08: Frankfurt Batschschkapp, Germany

Mar 09: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Mar 10: Warsaw Stodola, Poland

Mar 13: Vienna Rena, Austria

Mar 15: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland

Mar 16: Paris Elysee Montmarte, France

