Anthrax add European dates to 2017 Among The Living tour

Anthrax have scheduled a further 20 dates on their Among The Living 30th anniversary tour in 2017.
The dates follow on from their UK leg next February, with dates planned into the middle of March. Anthrax’s shows will be based around their 1987 album Among The Living – along with a string of fan favourites and songs from their latest album For All Kings.
Speaking about the UK leg of the tour, guitarist Scott Ian said: “Finally! We’ve been looking forward to headlining in the UK for so long. We have a killer set planned – new stuff, old favourites, deep tracks and Among The Living front to back.
“You’d better start getting in shape now for the epic war dance. See you soon my friends.”
Anthrax have recruited British metal outfit The Raven Age as support.
Tickets go on sale at 10am local time on November 18 (Friday).
- Black Stone Cherry launch Shakin’ My Cage lyric video
- Watch Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow perform Perfect Strangers
- M Shadows still has Rev’s number in his phone
- Watch Metallica’s Spit Out The Bone video
Anthrax 2017 tour dates
Feb 09: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK
Feb 10: London O2 Forum Kentish Town, UK
Feb 11: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Feb 13: Nottingham Rock City, UK
Feb 14: Manchester Academy, UK
Feb 15: Glasgow Barrowlands, UK
Feb 16: Newcastle Northumbria University, UK
Feb 17: Norwich UEA, UK
Feb 19: Utrecht Rhonda, Netherlands
Feb 20: Antwerp Trix Hall, Belgium
Feb 21: Oberhausen Turbinenhalle, Germany
Feb 22: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany
Feb 24: Nurnberg Lowensaal, Germany
Feb 25: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany
Feb 27: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden
Mar 01: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
Mar 03: Umea House Of Metal Fest, Sweden
Mar 04: Stockholm Berns, Sweden
Mar 06: Copenhagen AmaGermany Bio, Denmark
Mar 07: Hamburg Docks, Germany
Mar 08: Frankfurt Batschschkapp, Germany
Mar 09: Berlin Huxleys, Germany
Mar 10: Warsaw Stodola, Poland
Mar 13: Vienna Rena, Austria
Mar 15: Zurich Komplex, Switzerland
Mar 16: Paris Elysee Montmarte, France