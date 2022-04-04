Watch Anthrax's Scott Ian and his son pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins with three Foo Fighters covers

Anthrax's Scott Ian and his son have posted a tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who sadly passed away on March 25.

Clearly, in the Ian household, talent doesn't fall very far from the tree, as Scott's son, Revel, is just as talented as his father, and a thunderously skilful drummer.

While showcasing his talents, the pair performed a touching tribute to Hawkins in the form of three Foo Fighters covers, including Low from 2002's One By One, Stacked Actors from 1999's There Is Nothing Left To Lose and Run from 2017's Concrete And Gold.

A caption under the post reads, "Paying tribute to Taylor…we’ve been jamming our favorite Foo’s all week. Healing our hearts with the power of rock. We love you Taylor and Dave and Pat and Chris and Nate and Rami."

The father-son duo have previously covered System Of A Down's Bounce, Korn's Here To Stay and Sepultura's Territory, among others.

Foo Fighters were due to play at Estéreo Picnic 2022 in Bogata, Colombia, when Hawkins' body was found in his hotel room north of Bogata on March 25. According to the drummer's toxology report, 10 types of substances were found within his system including marihuana, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, and opioids.

In a statement released on social media, the band said, "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins."

"His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."

Watch the tribute below: