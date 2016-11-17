M Shadows still has Rev’s number in his phone

M Shadows has revealed that he’s kept late Avenged Sevenfold bandmate Jimmy ‘The Rev’ Sullivan’s number in his phone.

The drummer died in 2009 – but the vocalist says that, no matter how much time goes by, he’ll never complete get over the tragedy.

Shadows tells 2 Hours With Matt Pinfield: “18 years of my life, he was literally at my house every single day.

“When you lose some that close, it’s at times worse than losing a family member. Your whole world is ripped apart – everyone that knew him is a wreck emotionally.

“It goes on for years and years and years. You never fully recover from it – it’s something you live with for the rest of your life.”

He adds: “There’s all those moments where you’re like, ‘Man, this would be great if he was here for this,’ or you want to call him – his number’s still in your phone.

“It’s bizarre, but it’s also part of life. It teaches you mortality. We learned it at an age that I wish I didn’t learn it at.”

Shadows reports that it’s been difficult to keep the band going since Sullivan died, but says: “I think the band’s done a good job of being able to put on a happy face, get out there and get back to business.”

Avenged Sevenfold sneak-released seventh album The Stage last month. They’re featured in the current edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+. They tour Europe starting in January – dates below.

