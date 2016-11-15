Anthrax announce Among The Living 30th anniversary UK tour

Anthrax have announced a 2017 UK tour on which they will perform 1987 album Among The Living in its entirety.

As well as playing Among The Living in full, Anthrax will perform a string of fan favourites on the eight dates, which kick off in Birmingham on February 9.

It marks the band’s first full UK headline tour in more than 10 years.

Mainman Scott Ian says: “Finally! We’ve been looking forward to headlining in the UK for so long. We have a killer set planned – new stuff, old favourites, deep tracks and Among The Living front to back.

“You’d better start getting in shape now for the epic war dance. See you soon my friends.”

The shows will mark the 30-year anniversary of Among The Living and will see British metal outfit The Raven Age onboard as support.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on November 18 (Friday).

Anthrax released their latest album For All Kings earlier this year.

Anthrax 2017 UK Among The Living 30th anniversary tour

Feb 09: Birmingham O2 Institute

Feb 10: London O2 Forum Kentish Town

Feb 11: Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 13: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 14: Manchester Academy

Feb 15: Glasgow Barrowlands

Feb 16: Newcastle Northumbria University

Feb 17: Norwich UEA

