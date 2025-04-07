Slayer announce only North American headline show of 2025, with Knocked Loose and a host of thrash metal legends supporting

By ( Metal Hammer ) published

Slayer are coming to a venue near you, but only if that venue is Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania

Slayer in 2016
(Image credit: Martin Häussler)

Slayer have announced their only headlining North American show of the year.

The thrash metal aggressors will play at the 16,000-capacity Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on September 20. Support will come from Grammy-nominated hardcore firebrands Knocked Loose, plus a host of thrash favourites: Suicidal Tendencies, Power Trip, the Cavalera brothers (playing 1993 Sepultura album Chaos A.D.) and Exodus (playing debut album Bonded By Blood).

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (April 11) at 10am Eastern Time, although pre-sales start from Tuesday (April 8) at 10am Eastern Time.

As well as the performing bands, Slayer’s Hersheypark show will feature WWE wrestler Damian Priest, who’s emceeing the event. Priest is a known metalhead who uses a finishing move called the “South Of Heaven”, named after Slayer’s 1988 album. Slayer guitarist Kerry King plays guitar on the wrestler’s entrance theme.

Of the upcoming gig, King comments: “Last year, Slayer played only two shows, and those shows affected me like playing The Big Four shows [with Metallica, Megadeth and Anthrax in 2010 and 2011] did.

“When we played our first show last year in Chicago, I figured it was going to be great for the fans, maybe there would be some people who had never seen us play before, but the reaction was just completely overwhelming. The fans reacted to us like I’d expect them to react to the biggest band on the planet. It was amazing.

“So, for the Hershey concert, we’ll play a Slayer show, we’ll have all of our big fire effects, and just burn everything like we used to.”

Slayer returned from a five-year retirement in February 2024 and announced a string of US festival shows for later in the year. Although King said afterwards that fans shouldn’t expect the band’s concerts to become a “yearly event”, they’ve already announced a number of dates for 2025. They include the first Slayer headline concerts since 2019, taking place at Blackweir Fields in Cardiff on July 3 and Finsbury Park in London on July 6. Support will come from Mastodon, Anthrax, Hatebreed and death metal newcomers Neckbreakker.

In between the Cardiff and London shows, Slayer will perform at Black Sabbath’s farewell show, Back To The Beginning, at Birmingham’s Villa Park on July 5. Also on the bill will be Metallica, Mastodon, Alice In Chains and many more, plus a “supergroup” composed of Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit), Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins), Papa V Perpetua (Ghost) and others.

Rounding out Slayer’s live schedule for the year so far is a headline spot at FEQ festival in Quebec on July 11 and a set at Louder Than Life in Kentucky on September 18. The band were set to play the US festival last year but had their day cancelled due to adverse weather.

Slayer 2025 North American concert poster

(Image credit: Slayer)
Matt Mills
Matt Mills
Contributing Editor, Metal Hammer

Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Prog and Metal Hammer, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, NME, Guitar and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.

More about metal hammer
Corey Taylor and Chappell Roan

Watch Slipknot's Corey Taylor perform a cover of Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club at a horror convention in Florida
Artworks for Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed, No Prayer for the Dying by Iron Maiden, Turbo by Judas Priest and Cold Lake by Celtic Frost

I got Metal Hammer’s writers to name the ‘bad’ metal albums they can’t get enough of
Clem Burke in 2023

"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie." Blondie drummer Clem Burke dead at 70

See more latest
Most Popular
Clem Burke in 2023
"Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie." Blondie drummer Clem Burke dead at 70
Corey Taylor and Chappell Roan
Watch Slipknot's Corey Taylor perform a cover of Chappell Roan's Pink Pony Club at a horror convention in Florida
Abba, Sid Vicious
"Abba were in matching white fur coats, looking like polar bears. Sid went running over. ‘Abba!’ Then he vomited. They were horrified." John Lydon on the day Abba met the Sex Pistols
Tobias Forge of Ghost in 2024
Ghost’s Tobias Forge comments on recently leaked solo album Passiflora: “If you write a love letter and that just disappears into the void, you would try to distance yourself from it as soon as possible”
Babymetal
Watch video for new Babymetal track 'from me to u' featuring Poppy
Andy Gill onstage in 1978
"We've been so very lucky to have had the Ace of Bass in our lives": Former Gang of Four and Shriekback bassist Dave Allen dead at 69
Billy McFarland leaves Manhattan Federal Court on Saturday, July 1, 2017.
"There will be no event called 'Fyre 2' in Playa del Carmen." Grand plans to revive disastrous event come as a surprise to the resort city supposed to be hosting it
Richie Faulkner onstage
"It's out there. I don't have to hide behind it anymore": Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner reveals he suffered a stroke and it's affected his playing
Ramones
"Ramones perfectly represent and encapsulate the essence of the underground." Napalm Death, Thurston Moore, Wayne Kramer, Ihsahn and members of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Rammstein, Gogol Bordello and more to appear on two forthcoming Ramones tribute albums
Metallica in 2024
More is all you need! Metallica’s Master Of Puppets has been streamed one billion times on Spotify