Anneke van Giersbergen releases lyric video for the emotive Agape

Anneke van Giersbergen has released a new lyric video for her new single Agape. It's the third single to be taken from her upcoming solo album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 26.

“Agape refers to the highest form of unconditional love, the type of love we all yearn for," van Giersbergen explains. I’ve tried to create a distinct echo of a love song from the ‘70s with a meditative guitar arrangement. The lush sound of a string quartet adds a dreamy quality to the song.”

The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest will be van Giersbergen's 26th album of an illustrious career. The songs were written with just her acoustic guitar and basic recording gear in a small house near the woods, just outside her hometown of Eindhoven.

Producer Gijs Coolen then added strings, horns, and percussion. The resulting 11-track record has all the intimacy of Anneke serenading an audience of one, combined with surprising departures into swampier, foot-stomping grooves.

Van Giersbergen has previously released videos for My Promise and Hurricane.

Pre-order The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest.