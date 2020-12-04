Anneke Van Giersbergen releases video for new single My Promise

Anneke Van Giersbergen has released a video for her new single My Promise. It's the first new music taken from her upcoming solo album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 26.

““We shot the video in Radio Royaal, one of my favourite restaurants in my hometown Eindhoven and it shows a few defining moments in a relationship, represented by different couples," Anneke explains. "I wrote My Promise when I imagined what life after divorce would really entail. The lyrics deal with a determination to fight for love. The song starts off with an acoustic Arabo-Spanish Gypsy vibe and gradually builds towards a euphoric ending. Ruud Peeters wrote a hauntingly melancholic string arrangement.”

The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest will be Van Giersbergen's 26th album of an illustrious career. The songs were written with just her acoustic guitar and basic recording gear in a small house near the woods, just outside her hometown of Eindhoven.

Producer Gijs Coolen then added strings, horns, and percussion. The resulting 11-track record has all the intimacy of Anneke serenading an audience of one, combined with surprising departures into swampier, foot-stomping grooves.

