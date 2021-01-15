Anneke van Giersbergen releases video for new single Hurricane

Anneke Van Giersbergen has released a video for her new single Hurricane. The song is taken from her upcoming solo album, The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest which will be released through InsideOut Music on February 26.

“For the new album I wrote a lot of songs filled with messages of love and heartache, but I also went on a more propulsive journey, with darker storytelling," van Giersbergen reveals. "The percussive opening groove of ‘Hurricane’ is maintained until a slightly ominous middle section. The track closes with heavy drums and a glorious trumpet solo.”

The Darkest Skies Are The Brightest will be Van Giersbergen's 26th album of an illustrious career. The songs were written with just her acoustic guitar and basic recording gear in a small house near the woods, just outside her hometown of Eindhoven.

Producer Gijs Coolen then added strings, horns, and percussion. The resulting 11-track record has all the intimacy of Anneke serenading an audience of one, combined with surprising departures into swampier, foot-stomping grooves.

Van Giersbergen has previously released a video for My Promise.

