Angels & Airwaves announce a new album and world tour all the way from space

Angels & Airwaves have announced the arrival of their sixth studio album Lifeforms, set for release September 24. A few days later on September 29, the band will also be setting off on a world tour.

Making these announcements in a far more extravagant way than most, Angels & Airwaves partnered with Sent Into Space to get their message out there. Launching a renewable hydrogen capsule which played out the new record in full into the stratosphere, the space tech also displayed the tour and album information, which you can view in a video below.

The world tour will commence on September 29 in Riverside, CA and will then move across the United States before spending the month of March 2022 in Europe and the UK. Tickets for the EU shows will go on sale on June 18 at 10am local time, and

tickets for the UK dates will go on-sale on June 25 at 9am local time.

In further news, Angels & Airwaves have also shared the first single from the new album, entitled Restless Souls.

Frontman Tom Delonge explains: “Restless Souls in many ways is an honest letter from God to humanity – because life seems to always be looking for ways to inspire, clarify and teach us when things become more difficult.

"This album for me is a journey through different relationships, different points of view, and how we each have our own life path.”

Listen to Restless Souls:

Space announcement video:

Angels & Airwaves 2021/2022 Tour Dates:

July 31: Chicago Lollapalooza, IL

Sept 29: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Sept 30: San Francisco Warfield, CA

Oct 02: Portland Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn, OR

Oct 03: Seattle Showbox SODO, WA

Oct 05: Salt Lake City Union, UT

Oct 06: Denver Fillmore, CO

Oct 08: Minneapolis Skyway, MN

Oct 10: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Oct 12: Newport Ovation, KY

Oct 13: Nashville Marathon Music Works, TN

Oct 15: Oxon Hill MGM National Harbor (DC), MD

Oct 16: Columbus Express Live, OH

Oct 17: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Oct 19: Phi Franklin Music Hall,

Oct 20: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 22: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 23: New York Hammerstein, NY

Oct 24: Norfolk NorVA, VA

Oct 26: St. Petersburgh Janus Live, FL

Oct 27: Orlando Hard Rock Live, FL

Oct 28: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 30: Dallas South Side, TX

Oct 31: Austin ACL Live, TX

Nov 01: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Nov 03: Phoenix Van Buren, AZ

Nov 05: Los Angeles The Palladium, CA

Nov 07: San Diego Soma, CA

2022

March 10: Leeds 02 Academy, UK

March 11: Birmingham 02 Academy, UK

March 12: Manchester Academy, UK

March 13: Glasgow 02 Academy, UK

March 15: Nottingham Rock City, UK

March 16: Bristol 02 Academy, UK

March 17: London 02 Forum Kentish Town, UK

March 20: Paris Le Trianon, FR

March 22: Munich Tonhalle, GER

March 23: Berlin Huxleys, GER

March 25: Koln E Werk, GER

March 27: Hanover Capitol, GER