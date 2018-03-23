Amorphis reveal lyric video for new track The Bee

Amorphis have released a lyric video for their new track titled The Bee.

It’s the first single taken from the Finnish outfit’s upcoming studio album Queen Of Time.

The follow-up to 2015’s Under The Red Cloud will launch on May 18 via Nuclear Blast and sees the return of original bassist Olli-Pekka ‘Oppu’ Laine.

Speaking about The Bee, guitarist Esa Holopainen says: “This song is a very powerful opener and gives a nice picture of what the whole album is all about. You can already hear some new elements like choirs and orchestral arrangements in it.”

Vocalist Tomi Joutsen adds: “Of course, the lyrical inspiration is a bee, also in a metaphoric way. The tiniest thing can sometimes be the most important thing. A bee can bring life or if we destroy all the bees, life will stop here.

“It’s a very beautiful animal, that’s why you can find it on the album cover too. The track itself is a kind of progressive and I’m sure that it will surprise some fans in a positive way. We love it!”

Queen Of Time is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Amorphis’ upcoming tour dates.

Amorphis Queen Of Time tracklist

The Bee Message In The Amber Daughter Of Hate The Golden Elk Wrong Direction Heart Of The Giant We Accursed Grain Of Sand Amongst Stars Pyres On The Coast

Tour Dates