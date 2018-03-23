Amorphis reveal lyric video for new track The Bee

Amorphis have released a lyric video for their new track titled The Bee.
It’s the first single taken from the Finnish outfit’s upcoming studio album Queen Of Time.
The follow-up to 2015’s Under The Red Cloud will launch on May 18 via Nuclear Blast and sees the return of original bassist Olli-Pekka ‘Oppu’ Laine.
Speaking about The Bee, guitarist Esa Holopainen says: “This song is a very powerful opener and gives a nice picture of what the whole album is all about. You can already hear some new elements like choirs and orchestral arrangements in it.”
Vocalist Tomi Joutsen adds: “Of course, the lyrical inspiration is a bee, also in a metaphoric way. The tiniest thing can sometimes be the most important thing. A bee can bring life or if we destroy all the bees, life will stop here.
“It’s a very beautiful animal, that’s why you can find it on the album cover too. The track itself is a kind of progressive and I’m sure that it will surprise some fans in a positive way. We love it!”
Queen Of Time is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Amorphis’ upcoming tour dates.
- Amorphis reveal new album Queen Of Time
- Metal Hammer Podcast Episode 7: Nine Inch Nails, Parkway Drive and more
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- The Prog Magazine Podcast Is Here!
Amorphis Queen Of Time tracklist
- The Bee
- Message In The Amber
- Daughter Of Hate
- The Golden Elk
- Wrong Direction
- Heart Of The Giant
- We Accursed
- Grain Of Sand
- Amongst Stars
- Pyres On The Coast
Tour Dates
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Karmøygeddon Metal festival
|Karmøy, Norway
|Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rockfest
|Hyvinkaa, Finland
|Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|South Park Festival
|Tampere, Finland
|Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Shibuya Club Quattro
|Tokyo, Japan
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Umeda Club Quattro
|Osaka, Japan
|Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rockfels
|St. Goarshausen, Germany
|Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hellfest
|Clisson, France
|Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rock Harz Open Air
|Ballenstedt, Germany
|Friday, July 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rantajamit
|Lohja, Finland
|Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bang Your Head Festival
|Balingen, Germany
|Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Masters of Rock
|Vizovice, Czech Republic
|Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ilosaarirock
|Joensuu, Finland
|Friday, July 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|John Smith Rock Festival
|Laukaa, Finland
|Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|RockCock
|Kuopio, Finland
|Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Qstock
|Oulu, Finland
|Friday, August 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Wacken Open Air
|Wacken, Germany
|Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Leyendas Del Rock
|Villena, Spain
|Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Alcatraz Metal Festival
|Kortrijk, Belgium
|Friday, September 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York, United States
|Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Corona Theatre
|Montreal, Canada
|Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Imperial de Quebec
|Quebec, Canada
|Monday, September 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Opera House
|Toronto, Canada
|Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Piere's Entertainment Center
|Fort Wayne, United States
|Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Harpos Concert Theatre
|Detroit, United States
|Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Forge
|Joliet, United States
|Friday, September 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Cabooze
|Minneapolis, United States
|Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, United States
|Monday, September 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Starlite Room
|Edmonton, Canada
|Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Dickens
|Calgary, Canada
|Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, Canada
|Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|El Corazon
|Seattle, United States
|Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|UC Theatre
|Berkeley, United States
|Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|City National Grove
|Anaheim, United States
|Monday, September 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Whisky A Go Go
|Hollywood, United States
|Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, United States
|Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Pressroom
|Phoenix, United States
|Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Friday, September 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Liquid joe's
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Herman's Hideaway
|Denver, United States
|Monday, October 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Trees
|Dallas, United States
|Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Rock Box
|San Antonio, United States
|Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Scout Bar
|Houston, United States
|Friday, October 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Orpheum
|Tampa, United States
|Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Kelsey Theater
|West Palm Beach, United States
|Sunday, October 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, United States
|Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Diamond Pub & Biliards
|Louisville, United States
|Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, United States
|Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Soundstage
|Baltimore, United States
|Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Trocadero Theatre
|Philadelphia, United States
|Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Palladium
|Worcester, United States
|Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Upstate Concert Hall
|Clifton Park, United States