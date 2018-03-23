Trending

Amorphis reveal lyric video for new track The Bee

Amorphis have released a lyric video for their new track titled The Bee.

It’s the first single taken from the Finnish outfit’s upcoming studio album Queen Of Time.

The follow-up to 2015’s Under The Red Cloud will launch on May 18 via Nuclear Blast and sees the return of original bassist Olli-Pekka ‘Oppu’ Laine.

Speaking about The Bee, guitarist Esa Holopainen says: “This song is a very powerful opener and gives a nice picture of what the whole album is all about. You can already hear some new elements like choirs and orchestral arrangements in it.”

Vocalist Tomi Joutsen adds: “Of course, the lyrical inspiration is a bee, also in a metaphoric way. The tiniest thing can sometimes be the most important thing. A bee can bring life or if we destroy all the bees, life will stop here.

“It’s a very beautiful animal, that’s why you can find it on the album cover too. The track itself is a kind of progressive and I’m sure that it will surprise some fans in a positive way. We love it!”

Queen Of Time is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below, along with Amorphis’ upcoming tour dates.

Amorphis Queen Of Time tracklist

  1. The Bee
  2. Message In The Amber
  3. Daughter Of Hate
  4. The Golden Elk
  5. Wrong Direction
  6. Heart Of The Giant
  7. We Accursed
  8. Grain Of Sand
  9. Amongst Stars
  10. Pyres On The Coast

Tour Dates

Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMKarmøygeddon Metal festivalKarmøy, Norway
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PMRockfestHyvinkaa, Finland
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PMSouth Park FestivalTampere, Finland
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PMShibuya Club QuattroTokyo, Japan
Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PMUmeda Club QuattroOsaka, Japan
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PMRockfelsSt. Goarshausen, Germany
Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 7:00PMHellfestClisson, France
Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PMRock Harz Open AirBallenstedt, Germany
Friday, July 6, 2018 at 7:00PMRantajamitLohja, Finland
Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PMBang Your Head FestivalBalingen, Germany
Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PMMasters of RockVizovice, Czech Republic
Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PMIlosaarirockJoensuu, Finland
Friday, July 20, 2018 at 7:00PMJohn Smith Rock FestivalLaukaa, Finland
Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PMRockCockKuopio, Finland
Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PMQstockOulu, Finland
Friday, August 3, 2018 at 7:00PMWacken Open AirWacken, Germany
Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 7:00PMLeyendas Del RockVillena, Spain
Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PMAlcatraz Metal FestivalKortrijk, Belgium
Friday, September 7, 2018 at 7:00PMGramercy TheatreNew York, United States
Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Corona TheatreMontreal, Canada
Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 7:00PMImperial de QuebecQuebec, Canada
Monday, September 10, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Opera HouseToronto, Canada
Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 7:00PMPiere's Entertainment CenterFort Wayne, United States
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 7:00PMHarpos Concert TheatreDetroit, United States
Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ForgeJoliet, United States
Friday, September 14, 2018 at 7:00PMThe CaboozeMinneapolis, United States
Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Park TheatreWinnipeg, United States
Monday, September 17, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Starlite RoomEdmonton, Canada
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 7:00PMDickensCalgary, Canada
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 7:00PMRickshaw TheatreVancouver, Canada
Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 7:00PMEl CorazonSeattle, United States
Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 7:00PMUC TheatreBerkeley, United States
Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 7:00PMCity National GroveAnaheim, United States
Monday, September 24, 2018 at 7:00PMWhisky A Go GoHollywood, United States
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 7:00PMBrick By BrickSan Diego, United States
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 7:00PMThe PressroomPhoenix, United States
Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Friday, September 28, 2018 at 7:00PMLiquid joe'sSalt Lake City, United States
Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 7:00PMHerman's HideawayDenver, United States
Monday, October 1, 2018 at 7:00PMTreesDallas, United States
Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Rock BoxSan Antonio, United States
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 7:00PMScout BarHouston, United States
Friday, October 5, 2018 at 7:00PMThe OrpheumTampa, United States
Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 7:00PMKelsey TheaterWest Palm Beach, United States
Sunday, October 7, 2018 at 7:00PMMasqueradeAtlanta, United States
Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 7:00PMDiamond Pub & BiliardsLouisville, United States
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 7:00PMMotorco Music HallDurham, United States
Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 7:00PMSoundstageBaltimore, United States
Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:00PMTrocadero TheatrePhiladelphia, United States
Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 7:00PMThe PalladiumWorcester, United States
Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 7:00PMUpstate Concert HallClifton Park, United States