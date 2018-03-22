Metal Hammer Podcast Episode 7: Nine Inch Nails, Parkway Drive and more

The latest Metal Hammer Podcast is live right now, and it’s a doozy! This week, Metal Hammer Editor Merlin Alderslade, Deputy Editor Eleanor Goodman and Subterranea Editor Jonathan Selzer review Parkway Drive’s incendiary show at the Underworld, get hyped for Nine Inch Nails announcing UK dates and talk about the music scene’s ongoing issue with ticket prices.

All this plus the worst bands we’ve ever seen live, Lamb Of God, Marilyn Manson hanging with Courtney Love and much, much more.

Download the new episode from iTunes RIGHT NOW and don’t forget to subscribe!