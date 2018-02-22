Trending

Amorphis reveal new album Queen Of Time

Amorphis will release their new studio album Queen Of Time in May, reveal cover art, and announce tour dates

Amorphis have announced that their new studio album will arrive later this year.

The follow-up to 2015’s Under The Red Cloud is titled Queen Of Time and will arrive on May 18 via Nuclear Blast. The record also sees the return of original bassist Olli-Pekka ‘Oppu’ Laine.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen says of the Jens Bogren-produced album: “I guess Queen Of Time turned out as a massive surprise to all of us. During the rehearsing and pre-production we didn’t have any idea that Jens had this huge picture inside of his head about the landscape of the album.

“It’s a very natural continuation to Under The Red Cloud but with steroids. The songs are more aggressive but there’s more dynamics, harmonies and orchestral arrangements present.

“The result is Amorphis as something you’ve never heard before!”

Laine, who left the band in 1990, has been brought back into the fold following the 2017 departure of Niclas Etelävuori.

He says: “Even though the last year with Amorphis has been exciting, nostalgic and fun, it’s also been truly comfortable to be with the guys again.

“As a clichéd expression, it’s been like returning home from a lengthy odyssey. After 18 years, it feels like we are picking up where we left off from the good old days!”

Amorphis have also revealed a run of European festival appearances and a North American tour with Dark Tranquillity, Moonspell and Omnium Gatherum.

Find a full list of live dates below, along with the Queen Of Time cover art. A full tracklist and pre-order details will be revealed in due course.

Tour Dates

Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMKarmøygeddon Metal FestivalKarmøy, Norway
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PMRockfestHyvinkaa, Finland
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PMSouth Park FestivalTampere, Finland
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PMShibuya Club QuattroTokyo, Japan
Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PMUmeda Club QuattroOsaka, Japan
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PMRockfelsSt. Goarshausen, Germany
Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 7:00PMHellfestClisson, France
Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PMRock Harz Open AirBallenstedt, Germany
Friday, July 6, 2018 at 7:00PMRantajamitLohja, Finland
Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PMMasters of RockVizovice, Czech Republic
Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PMBang Your Head FestivalBalingen, Germany
Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PMIlosaarirockJoensuu, Finland
Friday, July 20, 2018 at 7:00PMJohn Smith Rock FestivalLaukaa, Finland
Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PMRockCockKuopio, Finland
Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PMQstockOulu, Finland
Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PMWacken Open AirWacken, Germany
Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 7:00PMLeyendas Del RockVillena, Spain
Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PMAlcatraz Metal FestivalKortrijk, Belgium
Friday, September 7, 2018 at 7:00PMGramercy TheatreNew York, United States
Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 7:00PMCafe CampusMontreal Metro Area, Canada
Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 7:00PMImperial de QuebecQuebec, Canada
Monday, September 10, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Opera HouseToronto, Canada
Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 7:00PMPiere's Entertainment CenterFort Wayne, United States
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 7:00PMHarpos Concert TheatreDetroit, United States
Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ForgeJoliet, United States
Friday, September 14, 2018 at 7:00PMThe CaboozeMinneapolis, United States
Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Park TheatreWinnipeg, United States
Monday, September 17, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Starlite RoomEdmonton, Canada
Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 7:00PMDickensCalgary, Canada
Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 7:00PMRickshaw TheatreVancouver, Canada
Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 7:00PMEl CorazonSeattle, United States
Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 7:00PMUC TheatreBerkeley, United States
Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 7:00PMCity National GroveAnaheim, United States
Monday, September 24, 2018 at 7:00PMWhiskey A Go GoWest Hollywood, United States
Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 7:00PMBrick By BrickSan Diego, United States
Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 7:00PMMarquee TheatreTempe, United States
Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Friday, September 28, 2018 at 7:00PMLiquid joe'sSalt Lake City, United States
Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 7:00PMHerman's HideawayDenver, United States
Monday, October 1, 2018 at 7:00PMTreesDallas, United States
Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Rock BoxSan Antonio, United States
Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 7:00PMScout BarHouston, United States
Friday, October 5, 2018 at 7:00PMThe OrpheumTampa, United States
Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 7:00PMKelsey TheaterWest Palm Beach, United States
Sunday, October 7, 2018 at 7:00PMMasqueradeAtlanta, United States
Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 7:00PMDiamond Pub & BiliardsLouisville, United States
Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 7:00PMMotorco Music HallDurham, United States
Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 7:00PMSoundstageBaltimore, United States
Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:00PMTrocadero TheatrePhiladelphia, United States
Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 7:00PMThe PalladiumWorcester, United States
Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 7:00PMUpstate Concert HallClifton Park, United States

