Amorphis reveal new album Queen Of Time

Amorphis have announced that their new studio album will arrive later this year.

The follow-up to 2015’s Under The Red Cloud is titled Queen Of Time and will arrive on May 18 via Nuclear Blast. The record also sees the return of original bassist Olli-Pekka ‘Oppu’ Laine.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen says of the Jens Bogren-produced album: “I guess Queen Of Time turned out as a massive surprise to all of us. During the rehearsing and pre-production we didn’t have any idea that Jens had this huge picture inside of his head about the landscape of the album.

“It’s a very natural continuation to Under The Red Cloud but with steroids. The songs are more aggressive but there’s more dynamics, harmonies and orchestral arrangements present.

“The result is Amorphis as something you’ve never heard before!”

Laine, who left the band in 1990, has been brought back into the fold following the 2017 departure of Niclas Etelävuori.

He says: “Even though the last year with Amorphis has been exciting, nostalgic and fun, it’s also been truly comfortable to be with the guys again.

“As a clichéd expression, it’s been like returning home from a lengthy odyssey. After 18 years, it feels like we are picking up where we left off from the good old days!”

Amorphis have also revealed a run of European festival appearances and a North American tour with Dark Tranquillity, Moonspell and Omnium Gatherum.

Find a full list of live dates below, along with the Queen Of Time cover art. A full tracklist and pre-order details will be revealed in due course.

Tour Dates

Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Karmøygeddon Metal Festival Karmøy, Norway Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Rockfest Hyvinkaa, Finland Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PM South Park Festival Tampere, Finland Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Shibuya Club Quattro Tokyo, Japan Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Umeda Club Quattro Osaka, Japan Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Rockfels St. Goarshausen, Germany Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Hellfest Clisson, France Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Rock Harz Open Air Ballenstedt, Germany Friday, July 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Rantajamit Lohja, Finland Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Masters of Rock Vizovice, Czech Republic Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Bang Your Head Festival Balingen, Germany Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Ilosaarirock Joensuu, Finland Friday, July 20, 2018 at 7:00PM John Smith Rock Festival Laukaa, Finland Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PM RockCock Kuopio, Finland Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Qstock Oulu, Finland Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Wacken Open Air Wacken, Germany Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Leyendas Del Rock Villena, Spain Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Alcatraz Metal Festival Kortrijk, Belgium Friday, September 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Gramercy Theatre New York, United States Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Cafe Campus Montreal Metro Area, Canada Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Imperial de Quebec Quebec, Canada Monday, September 10, 2018 at 7:00PM The Opera House Toronto, Canada Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Piere's Entertainment Center Fort Wayne, United States Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Harpos Concert Theatre Detroit, United States Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7:00PM The Forge Joliet, United States Friday, September 14, 2018 at 7:00PM The Cabooze Minneapolis, United States Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 7:00PM The Park Theatre Winnipeg, United States Monday, September 17, 2018 at 7:00PM The Starlite Room Edmonton, Canada Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Dickens Calgary, Canada Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver, Canada Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 7:00PM El Corazon Seattle, United States Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 7:00PM UC Theatre Berkeley, United States Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 7:00PM City National Grove Anaheim, United States Monday, September 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Whiskey A Go Go West Hollywood, United States Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 7:00PM Brick By Brick San Diego, United States Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Marquee Theatre Tempe, United States Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Las Vegas, United States Friday, September 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Liquid joe's Salt Lake City, United States Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Herman's Hideaway Denver, United States Monday, October 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Trees Dallas, United States Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 7:00PM The Rock Box San Antonio, United States Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Scout Bar Houston, United States Friday, October 5, 2018 at 7:00PM The Orpheum Tampa, United States Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Kelsey Theater West Palm Beach, United States Sunday, October 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Masquerade Atlanta, United States Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Diamond Pub & Biliards Louisville, United States Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Motorco Music Hall Durham, United States Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Soundstage Baltimore, United States Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Trocadero Theatre Philadelphia, United States Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 7:00PM The Palladium Worcester, United States Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Upstate Concert Hall Clifton Park, United States

Your three song introduction to Amorphis