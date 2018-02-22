Amorphis reveal new album Queen Of Time

Amorphis have announced that their new studio album will arrive later this year.
The follow-up to 2015’s Under The Red Cloud is titled Queen Of Time and will arrive on May 18 via Nuclear Blast. The record also sees the return of original bassist Olli-Pekka ‘Oppu’ Laine.
Guitarist Esa Holopainen says of the Jens Bogren-produced album: “I guess Queen Of Time turned out as a massive surprise to all of us. During the rehearsing and pre-production we didn’t have any idea that Jens had this huge picture inside of his head about the landscape of the album.
“It’s a very natural continuation to Under The Red Cloud but with steroids. The songs are more aggressive but there’s more dynamics, harmonies and orchestral arrangements present.
“The result is Amorphis as something you’ve never heard before!”
Laine, who left the band in 1990, has been brought back into the fold following the 2017 departure of Niclas Etelävuori.
He says: “Even though the last year with Amorphis has been exciting, nostalgic and fun, it’s also been truly comfortable to be with the guys again.
“As a clichéd expression, it’s been like returning home from a lengthy odyssey. After 18 years, it feels like we are picking up where we left off from the good old days!”
Amorphis have also revealed a run of European festival appearances and a North American tour with Dark Tranquillity, Moonspell and Omnium Gatherum.
Find a full list of live dates below, along with the Queen Of Time cover art. A full tracklist and pre-order details will be revealed in due course.
Tour Dates
|Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Karmøygeddon Metal Festival
|Karmøy, Norway
|Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rockfest
|Hyvinkaa, Finland
|Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|South Park Festival
|Tampere, Finland
|Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Shibuya Club Quattro
|Tokyo, Japan
|Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Umeda Club Quattro
|Osaka, Japan
|Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rockfels
|St. Goarshausen, Germany
|Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Hellfest
|Clisson, France
|Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rock Harz Open Air
|Ballenstedt, Germany
|Friday, July 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rantajamit
|Lohja, Finland
|Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Masters of Rock
|Vizovice, Czech Republic
|Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Bang Your Head Festival
|Balingen, Germany
|Sunday, July 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ilosaarirock
|Joensuu, Finland
|Friday, July 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|John Smith Rock Festival
|Laukaa, Finland
|Friday, July 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|RockCock
|Kuopio, Finland
|Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Qstock
|Oulu, Finland
|Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Wacken Open Air
|Wacken, Germany
|Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Leyendas Del Rock
|Villena, Spain
|Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Alcatraz Metal Festival
|Kortrijk, Belgium
|Friday, September 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Gramercy Theatre
|New York, United States
|Saturday, September 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cafe Campus
|Montreal Metro Area, Canada
|Sunday, September 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Imperial de Quebec
|Quebec, Canada
|Monday, September 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Opera House
|Toronto, Canada
|Tuesday, September 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Piere's Entertainment Center
|Fort Wayne, United States
|Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Harpos Concert Theatre
|Detroit, United States
|Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Forge
|Joliet, United States
|Friday, September 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Cabooze
|Minneapolis, United States
|Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Park Theatre
|Winnipeg, United States
|Monday, September 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Starlite Room
|Edmonton, Canada
|Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Dickens
|Calgary, Canada
|Wednesday, September 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Rickshaw Theatre
|Vancouver, Canada
|Thursday, September 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|El Corazon
|Seattle, United States
|Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 7:00PM
|UC Theatre
|Berkeley, United States
|Sunday, September 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|City National Grove
|Anaheim, United States
|Monday, September 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Whiskey A Go Go
|West Hollywood, United States
|Tuesday, September 25, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Brick By Brick
|San Diego, United States
|Wednesday, September 26, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Marquee Theatre
|Tempe, United States
|Thursday, September 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Friday, September 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Liquid joe's
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Herman's Hideaway
|Denver, United States
|Monday, October 1, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Trees
|Dallas, United States
|Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Rock Box
|San Antonio, United States
|Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Scout Bar
|Houston, United States
|Friday, October 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Orpheum
|Tampa, United States
|Saturday, October 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Kelsey Theater
|West Palm Beach, United States
|Sunday, October 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Masquerade
|Atlanta, United States
|Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Diamond Pub & Biliards
|Louisville, United States
|Wednesday, October 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, United States
|Thursday, October 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Soundstage
|Baltimore, United States
|Friday, October 12, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Trocadero Theatre
|Philadelphia, United States
|Saturday, October 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Palladium
|Worcester, United States
|Sunday, October 14, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Upstate Concert Hall
|Clifton Park, United States