Amon Amarth to tour Europe with Dark Tranquillity

Amon Amarth have announced a tour with Dark Tranquillity and Omnium Gatherum in spring 2017.

The band will be promoting their latest album Jomsviking on the forthcoming dates, while fellow Swedes Dark Tranquillity will support their new record Atoma on the trek.

The dates can be found in bold below.

Amon Amarth say: “We are having so much fun on our current European tour we decided we needed to come back and to do it again! We are definitely looking forward to playing some new places.

“This time we will continue the fun and lay waste to the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Austria, France and Spain with Dark Tranquillity and Omnium Gatherum. The shows will be fantastic, beer soaked nights of heavy metal.

“We look forward to seeing our crazy berserker fans, and we warn you to get ready to fight, pillage and raise your horns.”

Amon Amarth were recently announced as Friday night headliners for Bloodstock 2017 next August – and frontman Johan Hegg said he can’t wait to return to the birthplace of their “Viking rowing” ritual favoured by their fans.

Hegg said: “It’s great that we’re going to be back at Bloodstock. I love it there, it’s a fun festival to play. We always had a great time there, always had a great crowd.

“And of course that is where the ‘epic Viking rowing’ was invented, so that will always have a special place in our hearts.”

Amon Amarth are currently on the road in Europe.

Amon Amarth European tour 2016⁄2017

Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 28: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia

Nov 29: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia

Dec 01: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece

Dec 02: Thessaloniki Fix Factory of Sound, Greece

Dec 03: Sofia Hristo Botev Hall, Bulgaria

Dec 04: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Dec 06: Budapest Barba Negra, Romania

Dec 07: Krakow Fabryka, Poland

Dec 08: Gdansk B90, Poland

Dec 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Dec 10: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania

Dec 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia

Dec 13: Helsinki Black Box, Finland

Dec 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Dec 16: Gothenburg Liseberghallen, Sweden

Dec 17: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden

Dec 18: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark

Mar 23: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands

Mar 24: Erfurt Thuringenhalle, Germany

Mar 25: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Mar 26: Ravensburg Oberschwabenclub, Germany

Mar 27: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Mar 29: Bologna Estragon, Italy

Mar 30: Innsbruck Music Hall, Austria

Mar 31: Nassfeld Full Metal Mountain Festival, Austria (only Amon Amarth)

Apr 01: Linz Posthof, Austria

Apr 02: Graz Orpheum, Austria

Apr 04: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany

Apr 05: Besancon La Rodia, France

Apr 06: Marseille Le Cabaret Aleatoire, France

Apr 07: Bordeaux Le Rocher de Palmer, France

Apr 08: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Apr 10: Malaga Paris 15, Spain

Apr 11: Burgos Hangar, Spain

Apr 12: Zaragoza Teatro de las Esquinas, Spain

Apr 14: Caen Le Cargo, France

Apr 15: Nancy L’Autre Canal, France

