Amon Amarth to tour Europe with Dark Tranquillity

Amon Amarth have announced a tour with Dark Tranquillity and Omnium Gatherum in spring 2017.
The band will be promoting their latest album Jomsviking on the forthcoming dates, while fellow Swedes Dark Tranquillity will support their new record Atoma on the trek.
The dates can be found in bold below.
Amon Amarth say: “We are having so much fun on our current European tour we decided we needed to come back and to do it again! We are definitely looking forward to playing some new places.
“This time we will continue the fun and lay waste to the Netherlands, Germany, Italy, Austria, France and Spain with Dark Tranquillity and Omnium Gatherum. The shows will be fantastic, beer soaked nights of heavy metal.
“We look forward to seeing our crazy berserker fans, and we warn you to get ready to fight, pillage and raise your horns.”
Amon Amarth were recently announced as Friday night headliners for Bloodstock 2017 next August – and frontman Johan Hegg said he can’t wait to return to the birthplace of their “Viking rowing” ritual favoured by their fans.
Hegg said: “It’s great that we’re going to be back at Bloodstock. I love it there, it’s a fun festival to play. We always had a great time there, always had a great crowd.
“And of course that is where the ‘epic Viking rowing’ was invented, so that will always have a special place in our hearts.”
Amon Amarth are currently on the road in Europe.
Amon Amarth European tour 2016⁄2017
Nov 25: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic
Nov 28: Bratislava Refinery Gallery, Slovakia
Nov 29: Zagreb Tvornica, Croatia
Dec 01: Athens Piraeus Academy, Greece
Dec 02: Thessaloniki Fix Factory of Sound, Greece
Dec 03: Sofia Hristo Botev Hall, Bulgaria
Dec 04: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
Dec 06: Budapest Barba Negra, Romania
Dec 07: Krakow Fabryka, Poland
Dec 08: Gdansk B90, Poland
Dec 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Dec 10: Vilnius Loftas, Lithuania
Dec 12: Tallinn Rock Cafe, Estonia
Dec 13: Helsinki Black Box, Finland
Dec 15: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Dec 16: Gothenburg Liseberghallen, Sweden
Dec 17: Stockholm Arenan, Sweden
Dec 18: Copenhagen Store Vega, Denmark
Mar 23: Utrecht Tivoli, Netherlands
Mar 24: Erfurt Thuringenhalle, Germany
Mar 25: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Mar 26: Ravensburg Oberschwabenclub, Germany
Mar 27: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland
Mar 29: Bologna Estragon, Italy
Mar 30: Innsbruck Music Hall, Austria
Mar 31: Nassfeld Full Metal Mountain Festival, Austria (only Amon Amarth)
Apr 01: Linz Posthof, Austria
Apr 02: Graz Orpheum, Austria
Apr 04: Saarbrucken Saarlandhalle, Germany
Apr 05: Besancon La Rodia, France
Apr 06: Marseille Le Cabaret Aleatoire, France
Apr 07: Bordeaux Le Rocher de Palmer, France
Apr 08: Toulouse Le Bikini, France
Apr 10: Malaga Paris 15, Spain
Apr 11: Burgos Hangar, Spain
Apr 12: Zaragoza Teatro de las Esquinas, Spain
Apr 14: Caen Le Cargo, France
Apr 15: Nancy L’Autre Canal, France