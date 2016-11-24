Watch Steel Panther’s 360-degree LA show

Steel Panther have streamed the 360-degree video shot during their performance at Los Angeles’ Roxy Theatre.

The 90-minute show took place earlier this week and comes before the February release of Steel Panther’s next album Lower The Bar.

Vocalist Michael Starr recently told Metal Hammer that he was continually astonished with the success of his band, saying: “That’s been my goal – I always wanted to have that happen… but I never thought it actually would!

“I never really thought past a 2000-seat theatre. I just thought, ‘This is killer! If it stays like this for the rest of my life, I’ll be happy!’”

Earlier this year guitarist Satchel argued against the band being labelled a parody act, saying: ”We might have some funny shit but what it all comes down to is, it doesn’t matter what you categorise something as, whether you say it’s heavy metal, or comedy, or fucking jazz improv comedy.

”I don’t fucking know what people want to call it. All I know is I like to write bitching songs.”

Steel Panther are currently touring North America.

Nov 26: San Francisco Regency Ballroom, CA

Nov 29: Toronto Sound Academy, ON

Nov 30: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Dec 03: Detroit Fillmore, MI

Dec 04: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Dec 11: Saint Louis The Pageant, MO

Dec 31: Scottsdale Livewire, AZ

Jan 19: Las Vegas Drai’s Rooftop Beach Club, NV

Jan 20: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Jan 21: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Jan 26: Boise Knitting Factory, ID

Jan 27: Denver Fillmore Auditorium, CO

