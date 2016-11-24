Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins in solo 80s throwback video

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins pays tribute to the early Eighties in his video for Range Rover Bitch.

The drummer’s retro-style promo from his recently released Kota solo album features picture-in-picture screens, a cowbell and the man himself with blonde hair and a dark moustache.

Hawkins tells Rolling Stone: “Liam Lynch did an incredible job on the Range Rover Bitch video. I think our shared love of that pre-MTV late 70s/very early 80s direct-to-video late night television Don Kirshner, Midnight Special vibe really shines through on this video. He really captured that Kim Carnes, Nick Gilder feel.”

Last week the drummer said the meaning behind Range Rover Bitch was a reference to his star-studded neighbourhood in Calabasas, where members of the Kardashian family also live.

He told Consequence Of Sound: “I look around at my life, and outside of being onstage and all the wonderful crazy fucking shit that we get to do as a band, I lead a very normal life. I have three kids, a wife and we have a date night every week.

“So I look around and think how I never ever thought that picking up this pair of drumsticks would make me one of these well-to-do adults. I’m looking around going, ‘Look at these idiots, and how did I become one of them?’”

Meanwhile, Hawkins recently revealed that the Foo Fighters’ management didn’t want his song Cold Day In The Sun to appear on 2005 double-album In Your Honor – because it meant there would be one less Dave Grohl composition on the tracklist.

Foo Fighters are in the process of revealing a European summer tour for 2017, with five dates announced so far.

Foo Fighters European tour 2017 so far

Jun 29: Open’er Festival, Poland

Jun 30: Roskilde Festival, Denmark

Jul 02: Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 06: Mad Cool Festival, Spain

Jul 07: Nos Alive, Portugal

Why Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins wouldn’t dare join Rush