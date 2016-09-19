Dave Mustaine won’t discuss Metallica single

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine says he’s listened to new Metallica track Hardwired – but he won’t discuss it.

And he reports that he’s bored of touring with fellow thrash icons Slayer and Anthrax, adding that he doesn’t want to do it again unless Metallica are on the bill too.

The vocalist and guitarist settled his differences with James Hetfield and co in 2009 when the Big 4 first performed together, decades after he’d been fired from Metallica and gone on to form his own band.

Mustaine tells WRIF: “I think that Anthrax and Slayer, the three of us have played so much over the years that, for me, it’s boring now.

“Not taking anything away from any of the bands, because I love Slayer and Anthrax – but I think that if we were going to do something again, it should either be the four of us, or give it a rest for a little while.”

Asked about Hardwired, the lead track from Metallica’s 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, he confirms he’d heard it but adds: “I’m not going to say anything.”

Megadeth commence a US tour this week with Butcher Babies in support. Mustaine recently revealed to Metal Hammer that he’s planning a five-band tour in 2017 that includes Body Count.

He said of Ice-T’s outfit: “It’s not your normal metal band. It’s cool to see somebody crossing over from the hip-hop world into the metal world. I think it’s great to be open-minded about different people from different backgrounds.”

Sep 20: Casper Events Center, WY

Sep 22: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Sep 24: Devore San Manuel Amphitheater (Ozzfest), CA

Sep 27: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Sep 28: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Sep 29: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Oct 01: Bloomfield 1st Bank Center, CO

Oct 03: Council Bluffs Mid American Complex, IA

Oct 04: St Pail Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN

Oct 05: Chicago Sears Centre, IL

Oct 07: Moline iWireless Centre, IL

Oct 08: Milwaukee UWM Panther Arena, WI

Oct 09: Detroit Loe Louis Arena, MI

Oct 11: Bethlehem Sandes Event Center, PA

Oct 12: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Dave Mustaine plans 'at least' 2 more Megadeth albums