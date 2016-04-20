Amon Amarth call on fans to throw up their 'rock horns' for video

Amon Amarth are asking fans to submit footage of them raising their ‘rock horns’ for an upcoming music video.

The viking metal outfit wants fans to film themselves giving the traditional metal salute and the best ones will feature in the promo for the track Raise Your Horns, which features on current album Jomsviking.

Amon Amarth say: “The video will include live clips of the band performing in multiple countries, plus you – the fans – raising your horns to Amon Amarth.

“Do you have a wall plastered with Amon Amarth and other metal posters? Did you just attend a live show or are going to one soon? Send us clips of you and your friends raising your horns to the band for a chance to be included in the video.”

Clips can be emailed to raiseyourhornsvideo@gmail.com or uploaded to YouTube using the hashtag #RaiseYourHorns in the title. The video is tentatively set for release in June, with the deadline for clips set at May 27.

Amon Amarth are on the road in support of Jomsviking.

Apr 20: Charlotte The Fillmore, NC

Apr 21: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Apr 22: New York PlayStation theatre, NY

Apr 23: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Apr 25: Rochester Water Street Music Hall, NY

Apr 26: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Apr 28: Quebec Imperial, QC

Apr 29: Montreal Metropolis, QC

Apr 30: Toronto The Danforth, ON

May 01: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

May 02: Detroit St Andrews, MI

May 04: St Louis The Pageant, MO

May 05: Chicago The Riviera Theatre, IL

May 06: Lawrence The Granada Theater, KS

May 07: Denver The Ogden Theater, CO

May 09: Omaha Sokol Auditorium, NE

May 10: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

May 12: Winnipeg The Garrick, MB

May 13: Saskatoon O’Brian’s Event Centre, SK

May 14: Calgary MacEwan Ballroom, AB

May 16: Vancouver The Commodore, BC

May 17: Seattle Showbox Market, WA

May 18: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

May 20: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

May 21: Los Angeles The Wiltern Theater, CA

Jun 03: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Nymegen Goffertpark, Netherlands

Jun 09: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 10: Interlaken Greenfield Festival, Switzerland

Jun 11: Paris Download festival, France

Jun 12: Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 17: Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting, Belgium

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

Jun 25: Halden Tons Of Rock, Norway

Jul 01: Norrkoping Bravalla Festival, Sweden

Jul 02: Leipzig With Full Force, Germany

Jul 15: Pecs Rockmaraton, Hungary