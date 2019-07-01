Amazon Prime Day 2019: bag yourself 4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is fast approaching, but before the annual deal-fest kicks off on 15 July, Amazon is offering UK music fans a killer deal on its Amazon Music Unlimited service.

For just 99p (or 0.99 cents in the US), you can enjoy a four month Amazon Music Unlimited membership - assuming you haven’t been a member before. This means unlimited access to Amazon's entire music catalogue, with the bonus of offline listening, hands-free control via Alexa and zero ads.

With albums from Slipknot and Killswitch Engage on the horizon, plus loads of great music already released this year, this is a deal not to be missed. The offer ends on 16 July.

If you want to carry on beyond the initial four months the price will jump up to £7.99 per month but you can always cancel once you've signed up and enjoy four months of unbridled rock and metal listening pleasure.

Stay tuned to our Amazon Prime Day hub where we'll be bringing you all the best Prime Day deals for music fans throughout the event.