Alice Cooper reunites original band for UK tour

Alice Cooper will tour the UK later this year with original band members Dennis Dunaway, Michael Bruce and Neal Smith.
The shows will get under way at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 11 and wrap up at London’s SSE Wembley Arena on the 16th of the month, with stops in Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester also planned.
The original lineup will perform mini-sets every night, with Cooper’s main lineup playing throughout the rest of the night.
The trio appear on select tracks on Cooper’s upcoming album Paranormal.
Cooper says: “When the original band broke up in 1975, there was no bad blood. There were no lawsuits – we had just burned out the creative process. We had gone to high school together and had recorded something like five Platinum albums in a row.
“We were never out of sight of each other for 10 years. Everybody just went their own way. Neal, Dennis and I always stayed in touch. Mike disappeared for a while and Glen Buxton passed away in 1997, which was a big blow.
“But last year Neal called me up and said, ‘I have a couple of songs.’ I said, ‘Great, bring ‘em over.’ Then he said Mike was stopping by, so I had them come to my house and we just worked on a few things for a week. Then Dennis called up and said, ‘I got a couple songs.’ So, I thought, ‘Hey let’s do this!’ When you listen to the record, it just fits right in.”
Last week, Cooper released Paranoiac Personality from the new album which also includes guest appearances by U2’s Larry Mullen Jr, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover.
Paranormal will launch on July 28 via earMUSIC on 2CD Digipak, 2LP, limited edition box set and on digital formats.
Cooper is currently on tour across the US. Find a full list of tour dates below.
- The new Classic Rock tells the story of the birth of NWOBHM. It's on sale now
- TeamRock Radio returns to the air
- How Rage Against The Machine sparked a revolution – in the new issue of Hammer!
- TeamRock Radio is back. But after what happened, why have we kept the name?
Alice Cooper Paranormal tracklist
- Paranormal
- Dead Flies
- Fireball
- Paranoiac Personality
- Fallen In Love
- Dynamite Road
- Private Public Breakdown
- Holy Water
- Rats
- The Sound Of A
Bonus CD
Studio recordings with the Original Alice Cooper Band
- Genuine American Girl
- You And All Of Your Friends
Live in Columbus with the current Alice Cooper band
- No More Mr. Nice Guy
- Under My Wheels
- Billion Dollar Babies
- Feed My Frankenstein
- Only Woman Bleed
- School’s Out
Alice Cooper 2017 tour dates
Jun 16: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino Resort, CA
Jun 17: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheatre, OR
Jun 18: Airway Heights Northern Quest Casino, WA
Jun 20: Bakersfield Rabobank Theater, CA
Jun 21: Temecula Pechanga Resort And Casino, CA
Jun 22: Tucson Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre, AZ
Jun 24: El Paso KLAQ Streetfest, TX
Jul 01: Barcelona RockFest, Spain
Jul 21: Tromso Bukta City Festival, Norway
Jul 24: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Jul 26: Gothenburg Liseberg, Sweden
Jul 27: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden
Jul 29: Onlu Qstock Festival, Finland
Jul 31: Vilnius Traku Pilis, Lithuania
Aug 02: Dresden Junge Garde, Germany
Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Fezen Fest, Hungary
Aug 06: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium
Aug 12: Las Vegas The Chelsea At The Cosmopolitan, NV
Aug 13: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA
Aug 15: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Aug 16: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM
Aug 18: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Aug 19: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX
Aug 21: Atlanta Chastain Park Amphitheatre, GA
Aug 23: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Aug 24: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Aug 26: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theatre, NY
Aug 27: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 28: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 30: Indianapolis Klipsch Amphitheatre, IN
Sep 01: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA
Sep 02: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON
Sep 03: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Sep 06: Chicago Tinley Park, IL
Sep 08: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Sep 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Sep 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Sep 21: Rio Cidade Do Rock, Brazil
Sep 23: Curitiba Live, Brazil
Sep 26: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Oct 17: Perth Arena, Australia
Oct 19: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, Australia
Oct 20: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia
Oct 21: Moore Park Hordern Pavilion, Australia
Oct 23: Bruce AIS Arena, Australia
Oct 24: Broadmeadow Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 25: Brisbane Convention And Exhibition Centre, Australia
Oct 27: Auckland The Trusts Arena, New Zealand
Oct 28: Wellington TSB Bank Arena, New Zealand
Nov 08: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Nov 09: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Nov 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Nov 12: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK
Nov 14: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Nov 15: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 16: London The SSE Wembley Arena, UK
Nov 18: Krefeld Konigpalast, Germany
Nov 20: Aurich Sparkassen- Arena Aurich, Germany
Nov 21: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Nov 23: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
Nov 24: Neumarkt Grobe Jurahalle, Germany
Nov 25: Ludwigsburg MHPArena LB, Germany
Nov 27: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 29: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 30: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Dec 01: Lyon L’Amphithetare, France
Dec 03: Paris Salle Pleyel, France
Dec 04: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Dec 07: Paris L’Olympia, France
Watch original Alice Cooper band reunite in Nashville
Read Classic Rock, Metal Hammer & Prog for free with TeamRock+