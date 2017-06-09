Listen to new Alice Cooper track Paranoiac Personality

Alice Cooper has released a stream of his new track Paranoiac Personality.

It’s the first material from the legendary shock rocker’s upcoming album titled Paranormal – and comes a day after Cooper shared a short clip of the single.

The follow-up to 2011’s Welcome 2 My Nightmare was once again produced by Bob Ezrin, with the new song described as “an unforgettable slice of classic Alice Cooper.”

Paranoiac Personality is now available to purchase via iTunes and is backed with a live cut of I’m Eighteen, which was recorded in Dallas with the Original Alice Cooper Band.

The new album will come bundled with a bonus CD featuring studio recordings with original Alice Cooper band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce.

Paranormal also includes guest appearances by U2’s Larry Mullen Jr, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover.

Cooper is currently on tour in the US and has dates planned across Europe, North and South America, Australia and New Zealand later in the year.

Alice Cooper Paranormal tracklist

Paranormal Dead Flies Fireball Paranoiac Personality Fallen In Love Dynamite Road Private Public Breakdown Holy Water Rats The Sound Of A

Bonus CD

Studio recordings with the Original Alice Cooper Band

Genuine American Girl You And All Of Your Friends

Live in Columbus with the current Alice Cooper band

No More Mr. Nice Guy Under My Wheels Billion Dollar Babies Feed My Frankenstein Only Woman Bleed School’s Out

Jun 09: Mankato Vetter Stone Amphitheatre, MN

Jun 12: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Jun 13: Salt Lake City Kingsbury Hall, UT

Jun 16: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino Resort, CA

Jun 17: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheatre, OR

Jun 18: Airway Heights Northern Quest Casino, WA

Jun 20: Bakersfield Rabobank Theater, CA

Jun 21: Temecula Pechanga Resort And Casino, CA

Jun 22: Tucson Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre, AZ

Jun 24: El Paso KLAQ Streetfest, TX

Jul 01: Barcelona RockFest, Spain

Jul 21: Tromso Bukta City Festival, Norway

Jul 24: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Jul 26: Gothenburg Liseberg, Sweden

Jul 27: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jul 29: Onlu Qstock Festival, Finland

Jul 31: Vilnius Traku Pilis, Lithuania

Aug 02: Dresden Junge Garde, Germany

Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Fezen Fest, Hungary

Aug 06: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium

Aug 12: Las Vegas The Chelsea At The Cosmopolitan, NV

Aug 13: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA

Aug 15: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ

Aug 16: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Aug 18: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Aug 19: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Aug 21: Atlanta Chastain Park Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 23: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 24: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Aug 26: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theatre, NY

Aug 27: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 28: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 30: Indianapolis Klipsch Amphitheatre, IN

Sep 01: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA

Sep 02: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 03: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI

Sep 06: Chicago Tinley Park, IL

Sep 08: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO

Sep 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Sep 21: Rio Cidade Do Rock, Brazil

Sep 23: Curitiba Live, Brazil

Sep 26: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

Oct 17: Perth Arena, Australia

Oct 19: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, Australia

Oct 20: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia

Oct 21: Moore Park Hordern Pavilion, Australia

Oct 23: Bruce AIS Arena, Australia

Oct 24: Broadmeadow Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia

Oct 25: Brisbane Convention And Exhibition Centre, Australia

Oct 27: Auckland The Trusts Arena, New Zealand

Oct 28: Wellington TSB Bank Arena, New Zealand

Nov 08: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Nov 09: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland

Nov 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 12: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK

Nov 14: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 15: Manchester Arena, UK

Nov 16: London The SSE Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 18: Krefeld Konigpalast, Germany

Nov 20: Aurich Sparkassen- Arena Aurich, Germany

Nov 21: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 23: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Nov 24: Neumarkt Grobe Jurahalle, Germany

Nov 25: Ludwigsburg MHPArena LB, Germany

Nov 27: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria

Nov 29: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov 30: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 01: Lyon L’Amphithetare, France

Dec 03: Paris Salle Pleyel, France

Dec 04: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Dec 07: Paris L’Olympia, France