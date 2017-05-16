Watch original Alice Cooper band reunite in Nashville

Video footage has surfaced of Alice Cooper playing last weekend with original band members Dennis Dunaway, Neal Smith and Michael Bruce.
Cooper was at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center in Nashville on Sunday evening when he was joined by the trio for five classic tracks.
They played I’m Eighteen, Billion Dollar Babies, No More Mr Nice Guy and Muscle Of Love before both his current lineup and that of the 70s era closed the set with School’s Out.
It was the first time Cooper, Dunaway, Smith and Bruce had played live together since October 2015 when they performed at Dallas music store Good Records. That reunion spawned the 7-inch single titled Live From The Astroturf which came out in November 2016.
Cooper will release his new album titled Paranormal on June 28 via earMUSIC, which will come with a mini-album featuring three brand new songs written and recorded with the original trio, alongside live recordings.
Paranormal will also include guest appearances by U2’s Larry Mullen Jr, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple’s Roger Glover.
Find a full list of Cooper’s 2017 tour dates below.
Alice Cooper 2017 tour dates
May 16: Columbus Express Live, OH
Jun 07: Appleton Fox Cities PAC, WI
Jun 08: Hinckley Grand Casino Amphitheatre, MN
Jun 09: Mankato Vetter Stone Amphitheatre, MN
Jun 12: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO
Jun 13: Salt Lake City Kingsbury Hall, UT
Jun 16: Lincoln Thunder Valley Casino Resort, CA
Jun 17: Eugene Cuthbert Amphitheatre, OR
Jun 18: Airway Heights Northern Quest Casino, WA
Jun 20: Bakersfield Rabobank Theater, CA
Jun 21: Temecula Pechanga Resort And Casino, CA
Jun 22: Tucson Anselmo Valencia Amphitheatre, AZ
Jun 24: El Paso KLAQ Streetfest, TX
Jul 01: Barcelona RockFest, Spain
Jul 21: Tromso Bukta City Festival, Norway
Jul 24: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Jul 26: Gothenburg Liseberg, Sweden
Jul 27: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden
Jul 29: Onlu Qstock Festival, Finland
Jul 31: Vilnius Traku Pilis, Lithuania
Aug 02: Dresden Junge Garde, Germany
Aug 03: Szekesfehervar Fezen Fest, Hungary
Aug 06: Lokeren Lokerse Feesten, Belgium
Aug 12: Las Vegas The Chelsea At The Cosmopolitan, NV
Aug 13: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA
Aug 15: Phoenix Ak-Chin Pavilion, AZ
Aug 16: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM
Aug 18: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Aug 19: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX
Aug 21: Atlanta Chastain Park Amphitheatre, GA
Aug 23: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Aug 24: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ
Aug 26: Wantagh Nikon At Jones Beach Theatre, NY
Aug 27: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 28: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 30: Indianapolis Klipsch Amphitheatre, IN
Sep 01: Pittsburgh KeyBank Pavilion, PA
Sep 02: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON
Sep 03: Clarkston DTE Energy Music Theatre, MI
Sep 06: Chicago Tinley Park, IL
Sep 08: St Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO
Sep 09: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Sep 10: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Sep 21: Rio Cidade Do Rock, Brazil
Sep 23: Curitiba Live, Brazil
Sep 26: Sao Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
Oct 17: Perth Arena, Australia
Oct 19: Adelaide Thebarton Theatre, Australia
Oct 20: Melbourne Margaret Court Arena, Australia
Oct 21: Moore Park Hordern Pavilion, Australia
Oct 23: Bruce AIS Arena, Australia
Oct 24: Broadmeadow Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Australia
Oct 25: Brisbane Convention And Exhibition Centre, Australia
Oct 27: Auckland The Trusts Arena, New Zealand
Oct 28: Wellington TSB Bank Arena, New Zealand
Nov 08: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Nov 09: Dublin Olympia Theatre, Ireland
Nov 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Nov 12: Glasgow The SSE Hydro, UK
Nov 14: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Nov 15: Manchester Arena, UK
Nov 16: London The SSE Wembley Arena, UK
Nov 18: Krefeld Konigpalast, Germany
Nov 20: Aurich Sparkassen- Arena Aurich, Germany
Nov 21: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Nov 23: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
Nov 24: Neumarkt Grobe Jurahalle, Germany
Nov 25: Ludwigsburg MHPArena LB, Germany
Nov 27: Vienna Wiener Stadthalle, Austria
Nov 29: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Nov 30: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Dec 01: Lyon L’Amphithetare, France
Dec 03: Paris Salle Pleyel, France
Dec 04: Tilburg 013, Netherlands
Dec 07: Paris L’Olympia, France
