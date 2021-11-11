“Alexa, give me a stupidly good Echo Dot deal.” Buy one 3rd Gen Amazon smart speaker and get another totally free

With Christmas on the way, we're all on the lookout for great bargains at the moment – and they don't come much better than this. In one of the most exciting early Black Friday music deals we've seen so far, Amazon is offering two Echo Dot (3rd Gen) speakers for the price of one with the code ECHODOT2FOR1.

As anyone who's got one of these little gadgets will tell you, the Echo Dot is a very useful device to have around the home. This puck-shaped speaker will not only enable you to stream your favourite tunes – you can currently get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for free – it'll help you to manage your life, give you news and weather updates, and allow you to control your smart home, all with a few simple voice commands.

With last year’s launch of the fourth-generation Dot, Amazon is practically giving the 3rd Gen model away at the moment. As well as offering two of these brilliant speakers for the price of one, the retail giant has slashed the price from £39.99 to just £37.98, meaning each speaker effectively costs less than £19.

We've always been amazed at what the Amazon Echo Dot offers for under £40 – music, news, weather, navigation, recipes, smart home control and much more – so we're even more amazed that you can now get two of these speakers (3rd Gen) for the price of one at Amazon. To take advantage of this offer, you'll need to apply the promo code ECHODOT2FOR1.

Sign up to Amazon Music Unlimited right now and you'll get three free months to sample as much music as you can fit into your lugs. Offer open to new subscribers only.

Unassuming it may be, but make no mistake – the Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is a real powerhouse. Sure, there are louder Bluetooth speakers out there, but this little gadget offers so much more than just music streaming. Want to find out the latest news headlines? Just ask Alexa. Need to make a call while you're doing the dishes? Just ask Alexa. Fancy listening to an audiobook? Just ask Alexa. In fact, with hundreds of Alexa-based 'skills' available, there isn't much that this speaker can't do.