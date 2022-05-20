Alex Henry Foster premieres video for Lou Reed's The Power Of The Heart

Canadian post-rocker Alex Henry Foster and his band The Long Shadows have released a new video for their eight-minute plus cover of Lou Reed's The Power Of The Heart which you can watch below.

The band will also be hosting a special live performance of the song which you can watch on the Prog Magazine Facebook page this Sunday at 7pm GMT.

"It took me years, streaming into the bleakest turbulences of my own inner voyage, to envision the prospect of making a monument of sincerity such as The Power Of The Heart mine. Self-acceptance in an age of make-believes is what allows someone to find themselves, and it’s once emancipated from the self-preservative escapism that one can navigate amongst the vestiges of their existence, which in turn leads one to simply be, as an individual and originator.

"Being liberated from the anguish to be seen for who I am is the reason why I didn’t feel the pressure to mimic Reed’s incarnation of the song, nor was I constrained by the burden of having to emulate his intimate intent. If my initial appropriation of the song stood as a homage to Lou Reed and Laurie Anderson’s love and respective creative expression, it would grow beyond its conceptualised embodiment as I began to enfranchise myself through it. It is in that moment that it wasn’t a revision process anymore, but the result of a total abandonment designed by my own instinctive drift and surrendering.

"Noises became sounds, and musical arrangements evolved into some sort of spiritual uplift for me, turning it all into a celebration of what can’t be owned, measured, or defined, a boundless and infinite transformative ascension that can only be experienced once shared and given away. That is for me the true everlasting nature that is the power of the heart."

Alex Henry Foster will also bring his Not All Wonders Have Been Lost tour to venues across the UK this June.

They will play:

Jun 21: London Oslo Club

Jun 22: Nottingham Bodega

Jun 23: Glasgow Broadcast

Jun 24: Huddersfield The Parish

Jun 25: Manchester The Deaf Institute

Jun 26: Bristol Thekla

Get tickets.