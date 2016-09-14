Alcest, Mono reveal European tour supports

Alcest and Mono have announced who’ll be joining them on their upcoming co-headline European tour.

The run of shows are scheduled to begin in Dresden, Germany, on October 27 and wrap up on December 3 in Brasov, Romania – and pg.lost, Sinistro and Syndrome will provide support on select dates.

pg.lost are gearing up for the launch of their latest album Versus, which can be streamed exclusively with TeamRock below. It’s due to launch on September 16 – and the Swedish outfit say the tour will be a landmark for them.

The band say in a statement: “With a few albums, in hindsight we can proudly say that we’ve achieved something special with Versus and maybe for the first time in 10 years we’ve created an album that sonically sounds the way we wanted it to.

“It’s not the typical post-rock trip but instead it’s a full-bodied intense journey with our recipe of growling bass, heavy drums and wide guitars – but this time surrounded with an electric atmosphere.

“Coincidentally it’s also 10 years ago we did our very first show, supporting Mono in our hometown Norrkoping. It was a huge milestone for us as a band and with that in mind it was a no-brainer for us when we were asked to join them and Alcest on tour later this year.

“We couldn’t me more excited to announce this tour.”

To mark the tour announcement, Sinistro have issued a video of their track Estrada from this year’s Semente album, while Syndrome have released an excerpt of their new album Forever And A Day, which is out on September 16.

Alcest’s fifth album Kodama will be released on September 30, while Mono are expected to launch their latest studio effort Requiem For Hell in the coming months.

Alcest, Mono 2016 European tour

Oct 27: Dresden Beatpol, Germany (with Syndrome)

Oct 29: Munich Strom, Germany (with Syndrome)

Oct 30: Cologne Gebaude 9, Germany (with Syndrome)

Oct 31: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany (with Syndrome)

Nov 01: Winterthur Salzhaus, Switzerland (with Syndrome)

Nov 02: Segrate Circolo Magnolia, Italy (with Syndrome)

Nov 03: Nova Gorica Mostovna, Slovenia (with Syndrome)

Nov 04: Bologna Locomotiv, Italy (with Syndrome)

Nov 05: Rome Init, Italy (with Syndrome)

Nov 06: Turin Spazio 211, Italy (with Syndrome)

Nov 07: Lyon Cco Villeurbanne, France (with Syndrome)

Nov 08: Paris La Maroquinerie, France (with Syndrome)

Nov 09: Southampton Talking Heads, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 10: Birmingham The Institute, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 11: Leicester Queen’s Hall, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 12: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Nov 14: Manchester Gorilla, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 15: Cardiff The Globe, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 16: Bristol Marble Factory, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 17: London Brixton Electric, UK (with Sinistro)

Nov 18: Brussels VK, Belgium (with pg.lost)

Nov 19: Tilburg 013, Netherlands (with pg.lost)

Nov 20: Amstelveen P60, Netherlands (with pg.lost)

Nov 21: Hamburg Uebel & Gefahrlich, Germany (with pg.lost)

Nov 22: Copenhagen Lille Vega, Denmark (with pg.lost)

Nov 23: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden (with pg.lost)

Nov 24: Oslo Parkteatret, Norway (with pg.lost)

Nov 25: Stockholm Debaser Strand, Sweden (with pg.lost)

Nov 26: Malmo KB, Sweden (with pg.lost)

Nov 27: Berlin Binuu, Germany (with pg.lost)

Nov 28: Gdasnk B90, Poland (with pg.lost)

Nov 29: Wroclaw Firlej, Poland (with pg.lost)

Nov 30: Vienna Szene, Austria (with pg.lost)

Dec 01: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary (with pg.lost)

Dec 02: Kosice Tabacka, Slovakia (with pg.lost)

Dec 03: Brasov Rockstadt, Romania (with pg.lost)