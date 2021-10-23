Alan Simon lines up stellar cast for Excalibur V

Alan Simon has once again compiled a stellar list of guest appearances for the fifth instalment of his Excalibur series of celtic prog albums. Excalibur V – Move, Cry, Act, Clash! will be released through Cherry Red Records on November 5.

Alongside the late John Wetton, the new album also features Steve Hackett, John Helliwell and Jesse Siebenberg from Supertramp, Martin Barre, Saga's Michael Sadler, Mahavishnu Orchestra's Jerry Goodman, Bernie Shaw of Uriah Heep and former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Jeremy Spencer.

"Since its creation 20 years ago Excalibur has represented five studio and three live albums including 120 original tracks," says Simon. Offering a new album is not trivial. You have to give everything. So I made this opus V by investing myself 100% with an ‘old-fashioned’ production. No home studio but the joy of living in a large studio (Drums Code Studios in Italy) with great soloists and a fantastic symphony.

"Then I contacted magical interpreters that I like. What a joy to hear the guitars of the legendary pillars of Genesis and Jethro Tull: Steve Hackett and Martin Barre or the voices of Supertramp from Saga and Uriah Heep: Jesse Siebenberg, Michael Sadler and Bernie Shaw without forgetting this incredible talented singer Roberto Tiranti.

"We spent six months in a mixing studio with an average of 100 tracks per title. I hope that this more rock album than the previous ones will sign a real return on stage of this universal legend, ‘ever green’ say the English. Thank you to all those who supported Excalibur. After 300 000 spectators in 4 tours, I hope that this musical round table finally finds its audience under the aegis of sharing. These 12 new songs underline the urgency to get moving for our planet. More than ever our destiny is in our hands. And everything is good to take. The concept of Excalibur and its musical knights must contribute to this new start. Artists can (and must) get involved more than ever.”

Pre-order Excalibur V – Move, Cry, Act, Clash!.

(Image credit: Cherry Red)

Alan SImon: Excalibur V – Move, Cry, Act, Clash!

1. Move, Cry, Act, Clash

2. The Prisoner

3. The Last Bird

4. Messaline

5. I Said Shout

6. Heaven

7. The Lady of the Lake

8. When Your Feelings Grow

9. Wake Up (Before the Last War)

10. Hey

11. A Brand New Day

12. The Vision