Star-studded Excalibur IV Released

Celtic prog project features members of Tull, Saga, Clannad, Supertramp and more...

Alan Simon has released the fourth instalment of his Excalibur project, The Dark Age Of The Dragon, through Cherry Red.

It’s a continuation of the series that began back in 1999 with the release of Excalibur I: Les Legendes des Celtes, and has seen subsequent releases with 2000’s Excalibur: Les Concert Mythique, 2007’s Excalibur II: l’anneu des Celtes and 2011’s Excalibur III: The Origins.

While little known in the UK, Excalibur IV has performed live in 12 arenas in Germany, and will be touring again in 2018, with a UK show a definite possibility. The new work, helmed by French folk rocker Simon, features appearances from Martin Barre, Saga’s Michael Sadler, Supertramp’s John Anthony Helliwell, Sonja Kristina and Clannad’s Moya Brennan.