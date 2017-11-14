Star-studded Excalibur IV Released

Alan Simon has released the fourth instalment of his Excalibur project, The Dark Age Of The Dragon, through Cherry Red.

It’s a continuation of the series that began back in 1999 with the release of Excalibur I: Les Legendes des Celtes, and has seen subsequent releases with 2000’s Excalibur: Les Concert Mythique, 2007’s Excalibur II: l’anneu des Celtes and 2011’s Excalibur III: The Origins.

While little known in the UK, Excalibur IV has performed live in 12 arenas in Germany, and will be touring again in 2018, with a UK show a definite possibility. The new work, helmed by French folk rocker Simon, features appearances from Martin Barre, Saga’s Michael Sadler, Supertramp’s John Anthony Helliwell, Sonja Kristina and Clannad’s Moya Brennan.