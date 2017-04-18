Airbourne unveil new guitarist Matt ‘Harri’ Harrison

Airbourne have revealed that guitarist Matt ‘Harri’ Harrison has joined the lineup.

He takes over from David Roads, who has decided to leave the music world and concentrate on his family business.

The band say in a statement: “Roadsy has always loved rural Australia, his second passion being his family farm, and now he has decided to return to his roots to work alongside his father in the family business. We wish him well on his future endeavours.

“As the old saying goes, ‘You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy.’ We say, good on ya mate, well-played and good luck!”

They continue: “Now to the future, and it’s all guns blazing foot to the floor! In the coming months, we look forward to introducing you to our new Airbourne brother – he’s our long time staunch mate Harri ‘The Riff Doctor’ Harrison.

“Possessing a gifted rock’n’roll right hand motor, he already ‘fits in like a well-greased piston into a V8’ and we are all pumped to be bringing his powerful locomotive-like rhythm with us to rock the summer festivals!”

Roads adds: “Many thanks to all the fans. It has been an absolute pleasure rocking out with you guys over the years. It was great to be a part of this wild Airbourne ride! Cheers!”

The band have also announced that their tribute to late Motorhead icon Lemmy It’s All For Rock N’ Roll will be released on 12-inch vinyl for Record Store Day on April 22. The limited edition package will come with gatefold sleeve, bronze vinyl and fold-out poster.

Airbourne will head out on the road across Europe from next month.

