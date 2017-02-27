Airbourne launch blistering Lemmy tribute It’s All For Rock N’ Roll

Airbourne have released a video for It’s All For Rock N’ Roll, taken from last year’s acclaimed Breakin’ Outta Hell album. A tribute to the band’s friend Lemmy, with whom they shared many festival stages over the years, the video features one of the most instantly recognisable lighting rigs in all of rock’n’roll, Motorhead’s iconic bomber.

“When Motorhead played, Lemmy was there for the fans and the fans were there for him, says Airbourne frontman Joel O’Keefe. “It didn’t matter what was happening in the world at that point, because Motorhead was onstage; the crew had everything dialled in, and the crowd were there and lovin’ it – all for rock‘n’roll…

“Whenever we were on tour, we looked forward to seeing the festival posters with the big Motörhead logo on there, and now there’s just a big black hole. ‘We are Motorhead, and we play rock‘n’roll’, we were so used to hearing that, and when it’s not there anymore, it hits you hard…

“Lemmy meant so much to us, and so much to rock‘n’roll itself…”

The Motorhead legend had previously appeared as a truck driver in the video for Airbourne’s 2007 song, Runnin’ Wild.

Airbourne released a video for Rivalry last September. The band play Sunday at Download Festival in June, and return to the UK in November to headline Hard Rock Hell.

