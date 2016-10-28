Listen to clip of new Metallica track Atlas, Rise!

Metallica have made a snippet of their new track Atlas, Rise! available to stream.

It’s taken from the thrash giants’ upcoming 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct, which is released on November 18. The clip of Atlas, Rise! is streaming now on Metallica’s website and it will be available to hear in full on Halloween, with a countdown running online.

A limited-edition seasonal mask goes on sale on today (October 28), which comes with an access code offering the chance to hear the song 30 minutes before its official release.

The band said: “No surprises this time around! We’re giving you some heads up that we plan to unleash the next track from Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, Atlas, Rise!, to you streaming online and via your favourite radio station this Halloween, October 31, at noon PDT.

“We’re less than a month away now. Looking forward to celebrating Halloween with you as we take the next step toward the release of all 12 songs.”

Metallica previously released Hardwired and Moth Into Flame from the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.

Metallica are on tour, with dates lined up through into 2017.

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo de los Andes, Colombia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31,-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

