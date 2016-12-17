AC/DC's Phil Rudd: I shot myself in the foot

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has reflected on the meltdown that led to him being replaced in the band, saying he shot himself in the foot.

Rudd was dismissed from the band last year after being charged with threatening to kill and drugs possession, and wound up serving eight months of home detention in New Zealand. AC/DC replaced him with returning member Chris Slade.

And asked whether he was disappointed not to get the chance to perform songs from the group’s latest album Rock Or Bust live, Rudd tells Eon Music: “I was very disappointed, but it’s called ‘shooting yourself in the foot’, young man.

“I fuckin’ did it, mate, and I did it well. I’m sort of a little bit restricted on travelling around like I’m used to, but I’m coping with that, and I’m not done yet! “

Since Rudd’s departure, frontman Brian Johnson and bassist Cliff Williams have left the band, with mainman Malcolm Young having bowed out previously. Rudd recently said he was optimistic that guitarist Angus Young will return and that he wants to take part.

Now he reveals that he has spoken to the band and Johnson recently. He says: “I’ve had contact with the guys and the crew. I’ve heard from Brian. I spoke to Brian a couple of days ago. We were talking about cars and how fuckin’ useless he is – how much quicker I am than him! He’s doing all right.”

Rudd is concentrating on the re-release of solo album Head Job, combined with a tour of Europe and the UK next year.

Phil Rudd European tour 2017

Mar 31: Oslo Hard Rock Cafe, Norway

Apr 01: Jossingford Musiik Kielleren, Norway

Apr 07: Storlian Rockfest, Sweden

Apr 28: Kirriemuir Bonfest, Scotland

May 02: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland

May 03: Vienna Arena, Austria

May 04: St Polten Cinema Paradiso, Austria

May 05: Novarra Phenomenon, Italy

May 06: Ravena Legends Club, Italy

May 07: Budapest Durer Kert Big Hall, Hungary

May 10: Prague Lucerna Bar, Czech Republic

May 11: Brno Semi Lasso, Czech Republic

May 12: Litvino Livinov Attic Music Club, Czech Republic

May 13: Jablonec Eurocentrum, Czech Republic

May 16: Dudravka Bratislava Rock Cafe, Slovakia

May 17: Moravska Ostrava Barrack Rock Club, Slovakia

May 18: Zilina Dom Odrobov, Slovakia

May 19: Pko Presov Sk Presov, Slovakia

May 20: Zluty Pes Pardudice, Czech Republic

May 21: Manchester Band On The Wall, UK

May 24: Southampton Brook, UK

May 25: Brighton Concorde, UK

May 26: St Albans Arena, UK

May 27: London Underworld, UK

May 28: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK

Phil Rudd ponders AC/DC future