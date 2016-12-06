Watch AC/DC ex Phil Rudd’s Head Job video

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd has relaunched his 2014 solo album Head Job with a video for the title track.

His disappointment with its original release fuelled the criminal activity that landed him with house arrest in New Zealand, and contributed to his departure from the Aussie giants in 2015.

Rudd this year announced his “hellraising days are over” and revealed he’d suffered a heart attack while he tried to clean up his act.

He added: “I made mistakes – but I’m really good now. I really appreciate the support of the fans around the world, which kept me going through some of the dark times.

“I cannot wait to play music for them. It’s going to rock.”

He’s also confirmed a European tour beginning in March and ending in May, which includes a visit to next year’s Bonfest, the annual event that celebrates late AC/DC singer Bon Scott in Kirriemuir, the Scottish town of his birth.

The future of AC/DC remains in doubt – although guitarist Angus Young has said he feels “obligated” to keep the band going.

Phil Rudd European tour 2017

Mar 31: Oslo Hard Rock Cafe, Norway

Apr 01: Jossingford Musiik Kielleren, Norway

Apr 07: Storlian Rockfest, Sweden

Apr 28: Kirriemuir Bonfest, Scotland

May 02: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland

May 03: Vienna Arena, Austria

May 04: St Polten Cinema Paradiso, Austria

May 05: Novarra Phenomenon, Italy

May 06: Ravena Legends Club, Italy

May 07: Budapest Durer Kert Big Hall, Hungary

May 10: Prague Lucerna Bar, Czech Republic

May 11: Brno Semi Lasso, Czech Republic

May 12: Litvino Livinov Attic Music Club, Czech Republic

May 13: Jablonec Eurocentrum, Czech Republic

May 16: Dudravka Bratislava Rock Cafe, Slovakia

May 17: Moravska Ostrava Barrack Rock Club, Slovakia

May 18: Zilina Dom Odrobov, Slovakia

May 19: Pko Presov Sk Presov, Slovakia

May 20: Zluty Pes Pardudice, Czech Republic

May 21: Manchester Band On The Wall, UK

May 24: Southampton Brook, UK

May 25: Brighton Concorde, UK

May 26: St Albans Arena, UK

May 27: London Underworld, UK

May 28: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK

The AC/DC 'True Or False' Quiz: can you separate fact from fiction?