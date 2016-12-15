AC/DC ex Phil Rudd still hopes for return

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd believes the band still have a future – and he wants to be part of it.

He was dismissed last year after being charged with threatening to kill and drugs possession, and wound up serving eight months of home detention in New Zealand. The Aussie giants replaced him with returning member Chris Slade.

Since then frontman Brian Johnson and bassist Cliff Williams have left the band, with mainman Malcolm Young having bowed out previously. But Rudd – who recently stated his “hellraising days are over” – remains optimistic that guitarist Angus Young will return, and he wants to take part.

Rudd says via the Belfast Telegraph: “I’d dearly love to play on anything that Angus does. Anything that might be – it’s never over.

“I have great stories with all the guys from AC/DC. We’ve gone through a lot together. Done a lot together, done a lot of damage together.

“I have great memories with AC/DC. Even though some of us might not be very well, we’re not dead yet.”

He reports that his former colleagues were “supportive and encouraging” as he struggled with his legal and addiction issues, and says that he feels like a new man after suffering a heart attack last year.

“I feel 17,” says the 62-year-old. “I’ve never been fitter. My blood flow is unlike anything I’ve ever known.”

Meanwhile he’s concentrating on the re-release of solo album Head Job, combined with a tour of Europe and the UK next year.

“I’m chuffed to bits with it,” he says of the record. “People seem to be enjoying it and we’re proud as punch about it.

“We can’t wait to pump it up, make a mark and see how it goes. Bring your earplugs because it will be loud.”

Despite AC/DC’s lineup issues, Young recently said that he feels “obligated” to keep the band going.

Phil Rudd European tour 2017

Mar 31: Oslo Hard Rock Cafe, Norway

Apr 01: Jossingford Musiik Kielleren, Norway

Apr 07: Storlian Rockfest, Sweden

Apr 28: Kirriemuir Bonfest, Scotland

May 02: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland

May 03: Vienna Arena, Austria

May 04: St Polten Cinema Paradiso, Austria

May 05: Novarra Phenomenon, Italy

May 06: Ravena Legends Club, Italy

May 07: Budapest Durer Kert Big Hall, Hungary

May 10: Prague Lucerna Bar, Czech Republic

May 11: Brno Semi Lasso, Czech Republic

May 12: Litvino Livinov Attic Music Club, Czech Republic

May 13: Jablonec Eurocentrum, Czech Republic

May 16: Dudravka Bratislava Rock Cafe, Slovakia

May 17: Moravska Ostrava Barrack Rock Club, Slovakia

May 18: Zilina Dom Odrobov, Slovakia

May 19: Pko Presov Sk Presov, Slovakia

May 20: Zluty Pes Pardudice, Czech Republic

May 21: Manchester Band On The Wall, UK

May 24: Southampton Brook, UK

May 25: Brighton Concorde, UK

May 26: St Albans Arena, UK

May 27: London Underworld, UK

May 28: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK

