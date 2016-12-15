AC/DC ex Phil Rudd still hopes for return

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd believes the band still have a future – and he wants to be part of it.
He was dismissed last year after being charged with threatening to kill and drugs possession, and wound up serving eight months of home detention in New Zealand. The Aussie giants replaced him with returning member Chris Slade.
Since then frontman Brian Johnson and bassist Cliff Williams have left the band, with mainman Malcolm Young having bowed out previously. But Rudd – who recently stated his “hellraising days are over” – remains optimistic that guitarist Angus Young will return, and he wants to take part.
Rudd says via the Belfast Telegraph: “I’d dearly love to play on anything that Angus does. Anything that might be – it’s never over.
“I have great stories with all the guys from AC/DC. We’ve gone through a lot together. Done a lot together, done a lot of damage together.
“I have great memories with AC/DC. Even though some of us might not be very well, we’re not dead yet.”
He reports that his former colleagues were “supportive and encouraging” as he struggled with his legal and addiction issues, and says that he feels like a new man after suffering a heart attack last year.
“I feel 17,” says the 62-year-old. “I’ve never been fitter. My blood flow is unlike anything I’ve ever known.”
Meanwhile he’s concentrating on the re-release of solo album Head Job, combined with a tour of Europe and the UK next year.
“I’m chuffed to bits with it,” he says of the record. “People seem to be enjoying it and we’re proud as punch about it.
“We can’t wait to pump it up, make a mark and see how it goes. Bring your earplugs because it will be loud.”
Despite AC/DC’s lineup issues, Young recently said that he feels “obligated” to keep the band going.
Phil Rudd European tour 2017
Mar 31: Oslo Hard Rock Cafe, Norway
Apr 01: Jossingford Musiik Kielleren, Norway
Apr 07: Storlian Rockfest, Sweden
Apr 28: Kirriemuir Bonfest, Scotland
May 02: Zurich Kaufleuten, Switzerland
May 03: Vienna Arena, Austria
May 04: St Polten Cinema Paradiso, Austria
May 05: Novarra Phenomenon, Italy
May 06: Ravena Legends Club, Italy
May 07: Budapest Durer Kert Big Hall, Hungary
May 10: Prague Lucerna Bar, Czech Republic
May 11: Brno Semi Lasso, Czech Republic
May 12: Litvino Livinov Attic Music Club, Czech Republic
May 13: Jablonec Eurocentrum, Czech Republic
May 16: Dudravka Bratislava Rock Cafe, Slovakia
May 17: Moravska Ostrava Barrack Rock Club, Slovakia
May 18: Zilina Dom Odrobov, Slovakia
May 19: Pko Presov Sk Presov, Slovakia
May 20: Zluty Pes Pardudice, Czech Republic
May 21: Manchester Band On The Wall, UK
May 24: Southampton Brook, UK
May 25: Brighton Concorde, UK
May 26: St Albans Arena, UK
May 27: London Underworld, UK
May 28: Edinburgh Corn Exchange, UK