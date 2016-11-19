AC/DC’s Brian Johnson sings again

Former AC/DC singer Brian Johnson can be heard making a guest appearance on the Greg Billings Band’s latest album.

He recorded Old Friends Don’t Come Easy for Boom! Boom! All Night! which also features Cheap Trick’s Robin Zander on another track.

Johnson was forced to bow out of AC/DC in March after doctors warned him he faced total hearing loss if he continued. The band hired Guns N’ Roses frontman Axl Rose to complete their Rock Or Bust world tour.

Johnson, who’d been with the Aussie giants for 26 years, said at the time: “My entire focus is to continue medical treatment to improve my hearing. I am hoping that in time my hearing will improve and allow me to return to live concert performances. While the outcome is uncertain, my attitude is optimistic.”

Since then he’s been working with audio experts Asius on a solution. Their Chief scientist Stephen Ambrose told TeamRock in October that the singer could return to performing live “within six months to a year.”

In May comedian Jim Brauer released his track Mr Rock N Roll, featuring old friend Johnson.

AC/DC’s future remains in doubt following the departures of Johnson, mainman Malcolm Young, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams over the past two years. But guitarist Angus Young recently said he felt “obligated” to keep the band going.

Greg Billings Band: Boom! Boom! All Night tracklist

Together We Got Soul Fast Train Heart Of The Matter (live) Old Friends Don’t Come Easy – featuring Brian Johnson Boom Boom All Night Every Time I Roll The Dice When The Night Comes Down – featuring Robin Zander House Party Clark Kent - Superman Can’t No Grave (life)

