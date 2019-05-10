Abbath announce 2020 European tour

Abbath have announced a 2020 European tour in support of their new album Outstrider.
The record will arrive on July 5 through Season Of Mist, with the run of 20 dates taking place early next year.
The tour will kick off at the Matrix in Bochum, Germany, on January 24 and wrap up at Fryhuset Klubben in Stockholm, Sweden, on February 15.
Vltimas and 1349 will support on all dates.
Abbath recently release the tracks Harvest Pyre and Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane) from the follow-up to their self-titled 2016 debut album.
It was also revealed they will play at the Stonehenge Festival in Steenwijk, the Netherlands, on July 27 and follow that with a set at Bergen’s Beyond The Gates Festival, Norway, on August 24.
Vocalist and guitarist Abbath is joined in the lineup by guitarist Ole Andre Farstad, bassist Mia Wallace and drummer Ukri Suviletho.
Abbath 2020 European tour
Jan 24: Bochum Matrix, Germany
Jan 25: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands
Jan 26: Antwerp Trix, Belgium
Jan 27: London Electric Ballroom, UK
Jan 28: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France
Jan 29: Nantes Stereolux, France
Jan 30: Toulouse Metronum, France
Jan 31: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain
Feb 01: Lyon Nikasi Kao, France
Feb 04: Mannheim MS Connexion Complex, Germany
Feb 05: Munich Backstage, Germany
Feb 06: Luzern Schüür, Switzerland
Feb 07: Parma Campus Music Industry, Italy
Feb 08: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic
Feb 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland
Feb 11: Berlin Festzaal Kreuzberg, Germany
Feb 12: Hamburg Kulturpalast, Germany
Feb 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark
Feb 14: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden
Feb 15: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden
Abbath: Outstrider
