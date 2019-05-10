Abbath announce 2020 European tour

Abbath have announced a 2020 European tour in support of their new album Outstrider.

The record will arrive on July 5 through Season Of Mist, with the run of 20 dates taking place early next year.

The tour will kick off at the Matrix in Bochum, Germany, on January 24 and wrap up at Fryhuset Klubben in Stockholm, Sweden, on February 15.

Vltimas and 1349 will support on all dates.

Abbath recently release the tracks Harvest Pyre and Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane) from the follow-up to their self-titled 2016 debut album.

It was also revealed they will play at the Stonehenge Festival in Steenwijk, the Netherlands, on July 27 and follow that with a set at Bergen’s Beyond The Gates Festival, Norway, on August 24.

Vocalist and guitarist Abbath is joined in the lineup by guitarist Ole Andre Farstad, bassist Mia Wallace and drummer Ukri Suviletho.

Abbath 2020 European tour

Jan 24: Bochum Matrix, Germany

Jan 25: Nijmegen Doornroosje, Netherlands

Jan 26: Antwerp Trix, Belgium

Jan 27: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Jan 28: Paris La Machine Du Moulin Rouge, France

Jan 29: Nantes Stereolux, France

Jan 30: Toulouse Metronum, France

Jan 31: Barcelona Salamandra, Spain

Feb 01: Lyon Nikasi Kao, France

Feb 04: Mannheim MS Connexion Complex, Germany

Feb 05: Munich Backstage, Germany

Feb 06: Luzern Schüür, Switzerland

Feb 07: Parma Campus Music Industry, Italy

Feb 08: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Feb 09: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Feb 11: Berlin Festzaal Kreuzberg, Germany

Feb 12: Hamburg Kulturpalast, Germany

Feb 13: Copenhagen Amager Bio, Denmark

Feb 14: Gothenburg Tradgarn, Sweden

Feb 15: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden