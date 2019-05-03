Abbath share lyric video for atmospheric new track Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane)

Abbath have released a lyric video for their new single Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane).

The track comes after Abbath premiered Harvest Pyre last month, with both featuring on their upcoming album Outstrider, which will launch on July 5 through Season Of Mist.

It’ll be the second album from the former Immortal vocalist and guitarist’s band, and follows their self-titled 2016 debut album. He’s joined in the lineup by guitarist Ole Andre Farstad, bassist Mia Wallace and drummer Ukri Suviletho.

Check out the video below.

A statement on Outstrider reads: “While there are moments that certainly channel the frosty hallmarks of Immortal, there is no danger of Abbath repeating that formula.

"Abbath draws from NWOBM and melodic influences, adding a fresh new flavour to the sound that the band’s founder came to define.”

They'll play at the Stonehenge Festival in Steenwijk, the Netherlands, on July 27 and follow that with a set at Bergen’s Beyond The Gates Festival, Norway, on August 24.

Abbath: Outstrider

1. Calm In Ire (Of Hurricane)

2. Bridge Of Spasms

3. The Artifex

4. Harvest Pyre

5. Land Of Khem

6. Outstrider

7. Scythewinder

8. Hecate

9. Pace Till Death