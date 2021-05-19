A.A. Williams announces UK tour dates for September and October

Classically-trained post-rocker A.A. Williams has announced a run of headline UK dates for this September and October.

WIlliams wil be performing songs from her acclaimed 2019 debut album Forever Blue. The tour also includes a London Bush Hall show performing her more recent Songs From Isolation album in its entirety, while later in October Williams will give a stripped-back performance at London’s Scala supporting Bella Union labelmates Lost Horizons.

Williams released her collection of lockdown covers, Songs From Isolation, last year. The project began at the beginning of the UK’s nationwide lockdown in March. A.A. Williams took songs suggested by fans and created a series of videos presenting the tracks with stripped-down instrumentation, recorded and filmed from her home in North London. The album represents a continuation of the project into a full collection of recordings, featuring covers of the Moody Blues, Radiohead, The Cure, Smashing Pumpkins and more.

Williams has released vides for Where Is My Mind, Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans, and Lovesong.

A.A. Williams September/October dates

Sep 2: Nottingham Bodega

Sep 4: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Sep 5: Bristol Fyfe Hall

Sep 11: London Bush Hall (Songs From Isolation performance)

Sep 26: Ramsgate Music Hall

Sep 27: Norwich Waterfront Studio

Sep 28: Tunbridge Wells Forum

Sep 29: Liverpool Jimmy’s

Sep 30: Manchester Halle St. Peters

Oct 1: Brighton Unitarian Church

Oct 2: Coventry Drapers’ Hall

Oct 3: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

Oct 19: London Scala (supporting Lost Horizons)