A.A. Williams releases new song Love And Pain

Classically-trained dark post-rocker A.A. Williams has released a brand new song Love And Pain. It's taken from her forthcoming debut album Forever Blue, which will be released through Bella Union on July 3. You can listen to Love And Pain in full below.

“Love And Pain explores the juxtaposition of positive and negative emotions, specifically the titular feelings that often go hand in hand," explains Williams. "The protagonist acknowledges that their ongoing sadness is often of their own creation - they try to accept love from another, but soon come to see that this affection masks more bitter intentions. I tried to mimic this harsh realisation musically, the cautious, inquisitive opening and verses starkly interrupted by the crushing weight of the latter half of the song - it’s repetitive chords, layered vocals and swirling synths evoking all-enveloping sorrow.”

Williams sold-out her first headline show at London's prestigious South Bank Centre in April 2019, has collaborated with Japanese post-rockers MONO and toured with the likes of Cult Of Luna, Russian Circles, Explosions In The Sky, Nordic Giants and Sisters Of Mercy.

Pre-order Forever Blue.

(Image credit: Bella Union)

A.A. Williams: Forever Blue

1. All I Asked For (Was To End It All)

2. Melt

3. Dirt

4. Fearless

5. Glimmer

6. Love And Pain

7. Wait

8. I’m Fine