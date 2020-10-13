Watch A.A. Williams cover The Cure's Lovesong

Classically-trained dark post-rocker A.A. Williams has released a cover of The Cure's Lovesong. At the same time she's announced the release of Songs From Isolation, a 9-track album of cover versions, released 12th February through Bella Union.

Songs from Isolation also features new renditions of songs by the Moody Blues, Radiohead, Gordon Lightfoot, Nick Cave, Nine Inch Nails and more. You can hear Williams' take on The Cure in full below.

“Lovesong was one of the first songs suggested by fans for the Songs From Isolation series, and was one of my favourites to rework - the original conjures up such nostalgic feelings, I really wanted to honour as many of elements of it as possible," explains Williams. "The lyrics are so beautiful and tender and I wanted to shine a light on them in this version, so I’ve tried to create a delicate backdrop for them out of the melodic elements of The Cure’s original.”

The Songs From Isolation project began at the beginning of the UK’s nationwide lockdown in March. A.A. Williams took songs suggested by fans and created a series of videos presenting the tracks with stripped-down instrumentation, recorded and filmed from her home in North London. The album represents a continuation of the project into a full collection of recordings.

A.A. Williams, who released the acclaimed Forever Blue in July, has also announced news of further live dates which will hopefully take place next year. March sees her on tour in Europe with The Sisters Of Mercy followed by an extensive tour with MONO running through to mid-April. This is followed by UK headline shows including a special Songs From Isolation London performance at London's Bush Hall on September 11.

(Image credit: A.A. Williams)

A.A. Williams: Songs From Isolation

1. Lovesong (The Cure)

2. Where Is My Mind (Pixies)

3. If You Could Read My Mind (Gordon Lightfoot)

4. Creep (Radiohead)

5. Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues)

6. Be Quiet And Drive (Deftones)

7. Every Day Is Exactly The Same (Nine Inch Nails)

8. Into My Arms (Nick Cave)

9. Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans (Smashing Pumpkins)