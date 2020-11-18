Watch A.A. Williams cover The Smashing Pumpkins' Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans

Classically-trained dark post-rocker A.A. Williams has released a cover of The Smashing Pumpkin's Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans. At the same time she's announced the release of Songs From Isolation, a 9-track album of cover versions, released 12th February through Bella Union.

Songs from Isolation also features new renditions of songs by the Moody Blues, Radiohead, Gordon Lightfoot, Nick Cave, Nine Inch Nails and more. You can hear Williams' take on The Cure in full below.

“Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness is such a nostalgic album for a generation of music-lovers, it was great to have a chance to work on one of the tracks for the Songs From Isolation project, Williams says. "The Pumpkins’ Porcelina has so many timbre changes and complexities that in this arrangement I wanted to hone in on the text, whilst leaving the piano to underpin everything with a dreamy positivity.”

A.A. Williams, who released the acclaimed Forever Blue in July, has also announced news of further live dates which will hopefully take place next year. March sees her on tour in Europe with The Sisters Of Mercy followed by an extensive tour with MONO running through to mid-April. This is followed by UK headline shows including a special Songs From Isolation London performance at London's Bush Hall on September 11.

Pre-order Songs From Isolation.