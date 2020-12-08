Listen to A.A. Williams’ beautiful, haunting cover of Pixies’ Where Is My Mind?

A.A. Williams’ superb debut album, Forever Blue, marked her out as a singular talent, and her forthcoming Songs From Isolation covers album is already shaping up as one of 2021’s essential releases.

Guided by fan requests, Williams has already shared a number of songs from the album, scheduled for release via Bella Union on February 12, including - deep breath - gorgeous takes on Radiohead’s Creep, The Cure’s Lovesong, Nine Inch Nails’ Every Day Is Exactly The Same, Nick Cave’s Into My Arms, The Smashing Pumpkins’ Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans and Deftones’ Be Quiet and Drive. Now her cover of Where Is My Mind?, one of the highlights of the Pixies’ debut studio album, 1988’s Surfer Rosa, can be added to the list.

“I was so glad when a fan suggested Where Is My Mind? for Songs From Isolation,” Williams says. “It was a pleasure to work on a song that is so well-known and well-loved. To create an arrangement that was true to the original and also presented it in a new light was challenging. To ensure that the much-beloved melodies were treated with due care I kept things pretty sparse, with simple, rhythmic piano underpinning the legendary topline.”

Songs From Isolation is available to pre-order now.

The album’s full tracklisting is:

1. Lovesong (The Cure)

2. Where Is My Mind (Pixies)

3. If You Could Read My Mind (Gordon Lightfoot)

4. Creep (Radiohead)

5. Nights In White Satin (The Moody Blues)

6. Be Quiet And Drive (Deftones)

7. Every Day Is Exactly The Same (Nine Inch Nails)

8. Into My Arms (Nick Cave)

9. Porcelina Of The Vast Oceans (The Smashing Pumpkins)