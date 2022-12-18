69 Windmills release video for new single Tiny Robots

UK psych outfit 69 Windmills have shared a video for their latest single Tiny Robots, which you can watch below, released with the bold statement "Imagine Roger Waters, David Bowie and George Orwell sat in an underground bunker debating the importance of music to calm the soul and liberate the mind from the impending doom of a dystopian future."

"Tiny Robots is the age old journey of monotonous dystopia that we all look forward to," explains 69 Windmills mainman Ed Gilmour. "Brave New World, 1984, and Terry Gilliam's Brazil all served as inspiration when we were building the track. It's a relentless musical idea that never really lets up and the video captures that I think. We had to edit the track for the single in order to stimulate the radio stations so we'll have to wait for the album in order to enjoy the Hawkwind/Joy Division middle 8."

Gilmour was originally the guitarist with 90s guitar rock band The Wishplants. The band released two albums, Coma in 1995 and Daddy Long Legs. The band released a third album, Not In Front Of The Children in 2016.

69 Windmills have previously released videos for Red Baby Black Baby and UFO John.

69 Windmills will be releasing a full-length album, Pluto Is Back On The Menu, is early next year.